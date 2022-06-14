AE Global Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification For Packaging Quality Management System

Leading CPG and cannabis packaging company earns certification for management, supply, warehousing, distribution, and related logistics services for standard and custom packaging solutions

MIAMI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Global (AEG), a custom packaging design company and supply chain solutions provider, announced it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification is built on various quality management principles, including a strong focus on customers, involvement of high-level organization management, a process approach, and an ongoing improvement of processes.

QMS Global issued AE Global's ISO 9001:2015 certificate. AE Global's certification scope includes management, supply, warehousing, distribution, and related logistics services for standard and custom packaging solutions.

"Earning the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to AE Global's unwavering commitment to our process of developing innovative CPG packaging solutions and maintaining consistent quality for our customers," said AE Global Managing Partner Mike Forenza. "While we cater to several industries, we are one of a select few packaging solutions providers supporting the cannabis space to earn an ISO 9001 certification."

About AE Global:

AE Global is a custom packaging design company and supply chain solution provider focused on servicing the Cannabis & Hemp, Natural Products, Health & Beauty, Pharmaceutical and Wine & Spirits industries. The cannabis-focused division provides SSOs, MSOs, and wholesale brands with proactive solutions to bring products to market from concept to execution. AEG has helped launch brands and innovative packaging solutions, including Curaleaf's Select Squeeze Bottle and patented and patent-pending products EZ-Lock™ and Amplify™. AEG develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab. AEG invests in vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster sustainability initiatives. AEG has partnered with 4G Recycling to form the Ocean Recovery Group (ORG), a social-business enterprise leveraging over 100 years of recycling-industry experience to better collect, clean, and recycle ocean-bound plastics.

Business Contact:

AE Global

info@aegpkg.com

Media Contact:

Leland Radovanovic

Trailblaze

AEG@Trailblaze.co

