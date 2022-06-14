75F Introduces Helio Node, Merging Indoor Air Quality Sensing and Equipment Control in One Device

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building automation leader 75F today announced the 75F® Helio Node™, a first-of-its-kind terminal equipment controller bundled with five sensors and flexible mounting options for industry-best energy efficiency and indoor air quality (IAQ).

The Helio Node controls damper actuators, lighting panels, staged equipment, and more with equipment profiles and industry-leading control sequences that come pre-programmed in the device and work out of the box. It automatically senses occupancy, light, CO2, temperature, and humidity, eliminating the need to wire up additional sensors. The combination of sensors enables true Title 24 compliance. Features like Auto Away Mode save energy when a space is not occupied — both from temperature and ventilation loads — and ensure optimal air quality when a space is occupied.

The device comes with two thermistor inputs, two analog inputs, four relays, and four analog outputs for the option to connect with additional sensors, opening the door to a wide array of possible use cases. And, installers can mount the Helio Node on a standard junction box, drop down pipes for open ceilings or directly to ceiling tiles, so IAQ sensing is no longer limited to the peripherals of an open-concept office or commercial space.

"The Helio Node truly allows building operators to do more with less," said Deepinder Singh, founder and CEO of 75F. "We built a device that requires less wiring for additional sensors, less programming for equipment control, and less compromise. Ultimately, the Helio Node addresses significant cost and complexity barriers for simplified temperature, IAQ, and lighting control in places like office buildings."

75F's new product works seamlessly with the company's IoT-based Building Management System (BMS), including its user portal, Facilisight. This allows facility managers to see real-time Helio Node sensor data in pre-packaged or custom analytics dashboards that can share across platforms for dynamic sustainability and IAQ goal tracking.

75F designs and manufactures the world's leading IoT-based Building Management System, an out-of-the-box, vertically-integrated solution that is more affordable and easier to deploy than anything on the market today. The company leverages IoT, Cloud Computing and Machine Learning for data-driven, proactive building intelligence and controls for HVAC optimization. Investors include some of the biggest names in energy and technology. 75F's mission is to improve occupant productivity through enhanced comfort and indoor air quality — all while saving energy and the environment. Learn more at www.75f.io

