BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN NEWPORT, KY.

NEWPORT, Ky., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 1757 Monmouth St.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 859-217-2401 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Tyler Ferrell earned a bachelor's degree from Baldwin Wallace University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine.

Ferrell is an orthopedic clinical specialist, a graduate of the Upstream Rehab Institute orthopedic residency program and is certified in dry needling. His special interests include outpatient orthopedics, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.

BenchMark's other clinics in the greater Cincinnati area comprise Fort Mitchell, Florence-South, Burlington, Hebron and Union. Overall, the company has more than 20 clinics in Kentucky.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

