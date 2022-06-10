UPST SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Upstart Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 12, 2022

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Upstart, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Upstart between March 18, 2021 and May 9, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 12, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Upstart, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Upstart's AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) as a result, Upstart was experiencing a negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

