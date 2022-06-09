WesBanco Appoints Richard Hunt as Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial & Industrial Banking

WHEELING, W.Va., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that industry veteran Richard Hunt has been named Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial & Industrial Banking. In his new role, Mr. Hunt will lead and execute the strategic direction of the Commercial & Industrial Banking division for WesBanco.

WesBanco Logo (PRNewsfoto/WesBanco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Rich is a proven leader and highly respected professional in the financial services industry," said Jayson M. Zatta, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at WesBanco. "His deep understanding of commercial & industrial banking fundamentals coupled with his solid track record in strategic leadership will be an enormous contribution to WesBanco's long-term growth opportunities."

With extensive experience in commercial lending combined with a deep understanding of the Mid-Atlantic market, Richard Hunt will be responsible for the strategic enhancement and growth of WesBanco's Commercial & Industrial Banking business, including improving core capabilities, developing specialty lending and revenue products, and building a strong team through both internal development and talent acquisition.

Mr. Hunt brings more than 30 years of experience in both commercial and retail banking to the role. Most recently, he was the Maryland Market President for Atlantic Union Bank, where he led its middle market, asset-based lending, and community banking teams. Previously, he served as the Regional President for Maryland at Northwest Bank, as well as the Director of Business and Community Banking for Maryland/Washington D.C. and Virginia at Provident Bank of Maryland. Rich is heavily involved in his community, and is currently Board Chair for Ascension/St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore and a member of the Executive Board of Jr. Achievement Chesapeake Region.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.4 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.