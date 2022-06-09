Sovrn Confirmed as Google Certified Publishing Partner

Company recognized as an expert partner providing publishers with innovative solutions and services

BOULDER, Colo., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovrn , a publisher technology platform that empowers content creators to remain independent and thrive on the Open Web, today announced the company's recognition as a Google Certified Publishing Partner. The designation solidifies its Ad Management offering as a leading authority in supporting digital publishers with Google's suite of advertising tools.

(PRNewsfoto/Sovrn Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Certified Publishing Partner recognition designates the Ad Management team as trained specialists with proven expertise in Google's suite of products (Ad Manager, Ad Exchange, Open Bidding) and full site monetization, optimization and implementation services including ad operations, programmatic yield management, technical and strategic support, and more.

As part of the Certified Publishing Partner program qualification process, Sovrn was carefully vetted against rigorous standards to demonstrate that its dedicated advertising team provides consistently superior interactions and expert consulting services.

Sovrn Ad Management experts are focused on helping web publishers generate advertising revenue in the most efficient and cost-effective way. The company's proprietary header bidding technology reduces latency while delivering greater ad yield. Sovrn provides extensive access to 40-plus demand partners, ensuring publishers can be confident that the value of their inventory is maximized. And, while most other providers operate on a revenue sharing model, the low, fee-based model Sovrn utilizes is based on CPM rather than earnings, ensuring publishers keep more of their advertising revenue.

"At Sovrn, we are focused on delivering innovative technology, tools and services to help publishers understand, operate and grow," said Walter Knapp, Sovrn CEO. "This recognition from Google is a testament of how our advertising experts act as an extension of a publisher's team to help them meet their publishing and revenue goals."

About Sovrn

Sovrn provides products and services to thousands of online publishers to help them understand, operate and grow their business. Sovrn is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices in New York, London and San Diego.

With thousands of customers deploying advertising, affiliate marketing, and data products across more than 60,000 websites, Sovrn reaches over 400 million active consumers generating 25 billion page views every day. Sovrn has been a leader in online publisher technology since its founding and has been recognized by IAB, JICWEBS, and TAG for its role in combating fraud and promoting pro-transparency initiatives. Sovrn is dedicated to helping content creators do more of what they love, and less of what they don't. www.sovrn.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sovrn Holdings, Inc.