HOUSE OF FIRST PARTNERS WITH THE PAINTED HOUSE ON NEW NFT PROJECT "BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL"

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NFT launchpad platform, House of First, has announced a new partnership with The Painted House, co-founded by Ja Rule (Rapper, Actor & Entrepreneur) and business partner Herb Rice. The platform was launched alongside an impressive group of Founding Collaborators with the mission of supporting and uplifting artists and creators of color, while encouraging dialogue and empowerment across the Web3 community at large.

Black is Beautiful is a stunning depiction of the raw emotions of Black Americans navigating both the joys and struggles of everyday life in America. (PRNewswire)

This unique partnership, which was announced during the Social Innovation Summit in Washington, DC this week, will be releasing its debut collection of 1000, one-of-one collectible NFTs entitled, Black is Beautiful. Showcasing the incredible work of illustrator Nick Davis, Black is Beautiful is a stunning depiction of the raw emotions of Black Americans navigating both the joys and struggles of everyday life in America. Collectors will benefit from one-of-a-kind art, community, education, access, events, and special experiences.

Founding Collaborators behind the project include; Ja Rule (Rapper, Actor & Entrepreneur), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat Center, NBA All-Star, and Philanthropist); Ashanti (Grammy Award Winning Singer / Songwriter); Baron Davis (Two-time NBA All-Star, Serial-Entrepreneur, and Investor); Shira Lazar (Emmy Nominated Host, Actress, Writer & Blogger); Macy Gray (Grammy Award Winning Singer / Songwriter); Manouschka Gurrier (Celebrity Chef); Nely Galan (Latina Media Dynamo, Best-Selling Author & Women's Empowerment Advocate) and more.

"Black is Beautiful is more than just collectible art, each NFT tells its own story. We're excited to launch this strategic partnership with House of First to shine a spotlight on Nick's incredible work and help more creators and collectors of color enter the space," shared Co-Founder, Ja Rule.

With a mission of expanding representation, the collection will also be partnering with select HBCUs to further help communities of color with access, education, and insights to empower the next generation of creators and collectors.

Black is Beautiful will be minting in June 2022 and is open to collaborating with new partners and collectors. For more information on the collection, and to join the mint list, visit: https://houseoffirst.com/collections/blackisbeautiful .

About House of First

House of First is home to the new, novel, and noteworthy in the world of NFTs. The ultimate partner to collectors and creators, it serves as a connection between art, blockchain, and culture. Whether it's an artist's debut NFT collection, or an established creator's next brilliant masterpiece, House of First is a platform for cultivating and uplifting compelling art and extraordinary talent. The platform provides collections with exclusive, early access to remarkable art, unique metaverse experiences, strategic collaborations, real-world meetups, and an inclusive and vibrant global community.

