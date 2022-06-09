AAA-ICDR Foundation® Welcomes Applications for 2023 Grant Cycle

Organization Invites Proposals Seeking Between $50K and $250K for Programs Utilizing ADR to Bridge Community Conflict, Prevent and Reduce Violence, and Support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution Foundation® (AAA-ICDR Foundation) has issued a request for proposals from nonprofit and community organizations to receive grants in 2023. The Foundation encourages applications to support projects that meet its areas of focus in next year's grant cycle.

The AAA-ICDR Foundation is now accepting grant proposals seeking between $50,000 and $250,000 for programs addressing any of the 2023 grant cycle's priorities:

Bridge Community Conflict with a focus on civil discourse seeking to mend societal divisions.

Prevent and Reduce Violence with a focus on vulnerable and underserved communities and police/social service partnerships.

Support Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with a focus on access to justice.

The deadline for interested organizations to submit preliminary applications is September 9, 2022. A limited number of applicants will be selected by the AAA-ICDR Foundation to draft more extensive proposals. To apply, please visit https://www.aaaicdrfoundation.org/grants.

"Our considered approach to selecting the projects we support is crucial for ensuring that we maximize the impact we can make in communities across the country," said India Johnson, President and CEO of the AAA-ICDR, who was recently named Chair of the AAA-ICDR Foundation. "Constructive dialogue and other methods of alternative dispute resolution can do so much good when they are used to address longstanding community and societal divisions, and inequities. We look forward to receiving and reviewing grant applications from programs that harness the principles and processes of ADR to bring communities together to tackle issues of urgency both in the Unites States and abroad."

The AAA-ICDR Foundation has awarded more than $3.75 million since its inception in 2015. The Foundation's 2021 Annual Report, which includes more information about its mission and the grants it has funded, can be viewed here.

About the AAA-ICDR Foundation

The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution Foundation (AAA-ICDR Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that is able to solicit donations and provide grants to fund a range of worthy causes that promote the Foundation's wide-reaching mission, which is to support the prevention and resolution of conflicts by expanding access to alternative dispute resolution.

Its priorities includes fostering measures that prevent and reduce violence, bridge community conflict, and support diversity, equity, and inclusion with a focus on access to justice.

The Foundation is not involved in any way in the oversight, administration or decision making of the AAA-ICDR® cases or in the maintenance of the AAA-ICDR's various rosters of arbitrators and mediators.

For more information on the AAA-ICDR Foundation, please visit: www.aaaicdrfoundation.org.

