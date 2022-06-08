FLOSUM EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH ADDITION OF CHRISTOPHER STERN AND ARIEL BENZAKEIN

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum, a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms built on Salesforce, today announced two additions to the company's leadership team. Christopher Stern has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing, and Ariel Benzakein will serve as Vice President of Customer Success.

"We have seen tremendous growth over the last year and are on track for continuing record expansion. This is an exciting time to join Flosum, and the expertise that both Chris and Ariel bring to our leadership team will enable us to deliver more value to our customers and better demonstrate the successes that we help them achieve," said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum.

Christopher Stern brings over 20 years of SaaS B2B marketing experience to his role at Flosum. A seasoned marketing executive adept at managing large multinational cross-functional teams, Stern has extensive experience accelerating top-line growth leveraging cutting-edge technology to turn raw disparate data into actionable metrics and game-changing sales tools. He most recently served as the Vice President of Global Marketing at LimeLight Networks. Before that, Stern spent nearly 19 years at Akamai, helping to grow the business from $100M in revenue to $3.5B (Fortune 500) managing multiple strategic marketing functions. He is skilled at building brands, digital demand, and marketing operations functions from the ground up for technology companies. Stern graduated from the University of Hartford. He has also completed Executive Education programs at MIT Sloan School of Management and Yale School of Management.

Ariel Benzakein joins Flosum with over 25 years of experience leading client-facing teams at technology companies. In the past, he has served as Senior Director of Client Solutions at Experian, VP of Client Services at Listrak, Director of Professional Services at PerkinElmer, and most recently as Senior Director of Customer Success at CentralReach. A leader of customer success, technical support, and account management teams, Benzakein created the first customer success team at Experian and has scaled as well as built teams from scratch at small startups, mid-market organizations, and large public companies. Benzakein earned a BA in History from Arizona State University and graduated summa cum laude. He holds numerous certifications, including Certified Professional Sales Leader (CPSL®) and Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) and was selected for the Experian Business Network leadership program.

About Flosum

Flosum is a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate using Flosum's release management, Salesforce data backup and recovery and Salesforce security solutions. Enterprises around the world leverage Flosum to accelerate digital transformation by making the software release process fast and easy and increasing developer productivity while remaining secure and compliant. For more information, visit www.flosum.com.

