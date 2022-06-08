Ace Hardware Celebrates Father's Day by Revolutionizing Dad's Grilling Shoes

The Ultimate #AceIsTheFathersDayPlace Sweepstakes Honors Dads Everywhere With Limited Edition, Bluetooth-Enabled Ace Grilling Shoes from The Shoe Surgeon

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, Dads everywhere will slip their feet into their trusty grilling shoes, yet they are often old, dingy, and smelly. That is why Ace Hardware is bringing a fresh, modernized twist to dad's dependable accessory with their own grilling shoe, revealed today with the announcement of the #AceIsTheFathersDayPlace Social Media Sweepstakes.

#AceIsTheFathersDayPlace Grilling Shoe Credit: The Shoe Surgeon (PRNewswire)

These limited edition and first-of-its-kind innovative shoes are the latest way Ace Hardware makes grilling easy.

Beginning June 8, Ace Hardware is asking families to show off dad's current grilling attire, including their scruffy, worn, and torn grilling shoes on social media. On Father's Day, June 19, three lucky winners will be chosen at random to win the grand prize: state-of-the-art original grilling shoes made by The Shoe Surgeon; a grill from Weber, Traeger or Big Green Egg; and an Ace grilling swag bag.

As the top destination for the best grill brands and all grilling accessory needs, Ace Hardware is THE place for all of dad's grilling needs, and that now includes replacing his dirty, old grilling shoes that are typically found near the grill. Created in collaboration with Dominic Ciambrone, founder of The Shoe Surgeon, the limited edition Ace grilling shoes have all of the essentials and modernized upgrades that every dad deserves:

Bluetooth technology lets Dad order grill fuel and start his BBQ playlist with a click of a button;

Pre-smashed backs make them easier to slip into as dad goes in and out of the house to grill;

Heat-sensitive leather changes color while grilling, and

Cushy turf insoles help Dad stand and deliver in comfort.

Made just in time for Father's Day, these limited edition and first-of-its-kind innovative shoes are the latest way Ace Hardware makes grilling easy.

"Ace Hardware is the preferred destination for grills and accessories, we are excited to celebrate Father's Day with a twist – these modern grilling shoes originally designed by the shoe surgeon," said Kim Lefko, Chief Marketing Officer of Ace Hardware. "Your local Ace Hardware has the best brands for the grill master in your house, Traeger, Weber or Big Green Egg. We love celebrating dads!"

Ace Hardware knew that dads needed something more than just the average grilling shoe, which is why they teamed up with The Shoe Surgeon team. Known for its bespoke street shoes, the popular company was up for the challenge of elevating Dad's grill game.

"We realize that the grilling shoes of yesterday no longer meet the needs of today's modern dad," said Dominic Ciambrone, founder of The Shoe Surgeon. "He thrives on the latest technology, he prioritizes being at home and spending time with his family and enjoys getting creative with recipes on the grill. With that, we constructed a shoe with Ace Hardware that was not only unique, but practical. Wearing these, the Ace grilling shoe allows dads to make their one-of-a-kind mark, both as a grill master and an all-star dad."

The #AceIsTheFathersDayPlace Sweepstakes begins on June 8 and winners are announced on Father's Day, June 19. The prizes include:

Three (3) lucky grand prize winners will win: a pair of original grilling shoes; a grill from either Weber, Traeger or Big Green Egg; and an Ace swag bag full of grilling accessories.

Ten (10) second prize winners will win an Ace swag bag full of grilling accessories.

Ace Hardware offers the best brands in grills, including Traeger, Big Green Egg and Weber, all under one roof—plus all the grilling accessories needed for the ultimate cookout. Ace Rewards members qualify for free assembly and delivery on all grills $399 and up from local participating Ace stores.

No purchase necessary for the sweepstakes, and for more information, full sweepstakes rules and to enter the sweepstakes, visit https://campaign.rtm.com/AceHardwareSocialSweeps/.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,600 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com .

About The Shoe Surgeon

Founded by Dominic Ciambrone, The Shoe Surgeon is a Los Angeles-based collective of creatives, built to inspire creativity, further the industry and push the unique and timeless craft of custom shoe making and design. By offering a wide array of custom-tailored solutions–from design and development to integrated marketing and branded experiences–we strive to invigorate our clients at the highest level. Based on our philosophy and dedication to the craft, we don't compromise on materials or time. The products we create are made to last and made to wear.

