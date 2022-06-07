Tocara Announces New COO, Marking New Phase of Growth and Global Expansion

Paul Jarvis Appointed Global President and Chief Operating Officer

MONTREAL, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - June 7, 2022- Tocara, Inc., a Canadian-based direct sales company offering premium sterling silver, stainless steel and 10K gold jewellery, today announced the appointment of Paul Jarvis as the new Global President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Founder, Randall Markus, will remain active within the company as CEO.

Tocara, Inc., a Canadian-based direct sales company offering premium sterling silver, stainless steel and 10K gold jewellery, today announced the appointment of Paul Jarvis as the new Global President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). (CNW Group/Tocara Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have Paul join Tocara and to lead the company into the next phase of growth," says Randall Markus, Founder, Tocara. "By harnessing the potential of digital assets, Paul has successfully led organizations to achieve periods of double-digit growth internationally and we are confident that he is the right person to take our company global."

Jarvis most recently served as the Global Chief Operating Officer of The Juice Plus+ Company, an $800 million U.S. direct sales company. Over the past 25 years, Jarvis has led various global direct sales companies that led him to live and work in the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, Malaysia and Russia. Jarvis will assume day to day operational and management responsibilities at Tocara.

"Tocara has a proven business model with its beautifully designed, quality products and has the potential to be a truly global player in direct sales and in the fine jewellery sector," says Paul Jarvis, Global President and COO. "Tocara is poised for tremendous growth and global expansion and I'm excited to be taking the helm at this pivotal time."

In 2008, after building a global business supplying many of the worlds' premiere jewellery stores, department stores, TV shopping channels, catalogue companies, internet retailers and direct sellers, Markus created Tocara, a direct selling company of premium fine jewellery. In 2014, Tocara expanded into the United States and has several thousand consultants throughout North America.

"Until recently, Tocara has been the best kept secret in the jewellery and direct sales industries," says Markus. "We are at a pivotal moment and are ready to get that secret out and take our place on the global stage. I am more confident than ever that we are on the right path to position Tocara as a top performing direct selling company."

About Tocara Inc.:

Established in 2008, Tocara a Canadian-owned and operated fine jewellery direct sales company offers more than just affordable and on-trend Sterling Silver, Stainless Steel and 10K Gold designs to Customers. Their mission to empower and change lives through their entrepreneurial stylist opportunity has already empowered thousands across North America achieve their dreams simply by connecting & sharing their love of jewellery. For more information visit tocara.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tocara Inc.