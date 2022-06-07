Telit Releases Innovative Out-of-the-Box Digital Transformation Apps and Templates

Telit deviceWISE ® SMART START is a preconfigured and customizable app to monitor and recognize patterns to improve productivity and reduce unplanned downtime

Preventative maintenance is the first application with forthcoming releases include apps for OEE, Andon displays, remote monitoring and smart agriculture

LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its award-winning Telit deviceWISE platform now includes new digital transformation applications and templates enabling out-of-the-box solutions for industrial companies. Preventative maintenance—the first release of the SMART START's applications—monitors the function of any industrial machine and sends alerts in advance for patterns that affect productivity and can create downtime. Telit will release new apps for overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), Andon displays, remote monitoring and smart agriculture.

(PRNewsfoto/Telit) (PRNewswire)

The SMART START app templates are part of deviceWISE VIEW and are customizable out-of-the-box to take advantage of the deviceWISE platform. deviceWISE comes with hundreds of industrial drivers to allow data collection from any type of PLC, CNC, robot, torque tool, barcode, RFID, sensors and more. deviceWISE not only collects the data but also has edge intelligence for data analysis and includes integration for IT systems like ERP, CRM, MES, databases, cloud and more.

The Telit deviceWISE industrial IoT platform suite has three main product offerings:

deviceWISE EDGE is a unified, no-code industrial platform that reduces latency and increases factory operations throughput.

deviceWISE CLOUD is a cloud-based service that manages remote access, data collection, device and connectivity management from the edge to the cloud.

deviceWISE VIEW is a full SCADA and HMI system with data visualization and an application layer for the SMART START packages.

"We are introducing preventive maintenance first because it is a common challenge that typically takes a long time for industrial companies to implement efficiently. According to McKinsey, maintenance is one of the most important optimization factors in the industry representing a potential yearly economic impact of USD 577 billion across the industry," said Ricardo Buranello, SVP and Head of Telit IoT Platforms. "With deviceWISE SMART START, the solution is ready to be deployed in a day rather than weeks or months allowing enterprises to start saving immediately."

Visit the Telit booth, #823, at Automate June 6-9 in Detroit, Michigan to learn more.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2022 Telit Communications LTD. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications LTD and its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

Leslie.Hart@Telit.com

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

telit@globalresultspr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Telit