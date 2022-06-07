MTN DEW® Launches the Boldest Summer of Baja Yet, Bringing Four MTN DEW® Baja Flavors to Shelves, and for the First Time Ever, MTN DEW ENERGY™ BAJA BLAST®

Celebrate the Return of Baja Summer with Multiple Sweepstakes and Daily Prizes, including an Exclusive, Unreleased Baja Flavor

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, it's the Summer of Baja! MTN DEW® is bringing everyone's favorite summer flavor to stores, and this year's line-up is bigger and better than ever. The original MTN DEW® BAJA BLAST® and MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Zero Sugar are returning, and they'll be joined by two new tropical flavors: MTN DEW BAJA MANGO GEM™ and MTN DEW BAJA GOLD. Plus, for the first time, the flavor of BAJA BLAST will be available as an energy drink with the launch of MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST.

Summer of Baja Line-Up (PRNewswire)

"BAJA BLAST is the ultimate summer vibe, and we wanted this year's celebration to be bigger than ever," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo Energy GM, and CMO. "We know MTN DEW fans love BAJA BLAST and love energy drinks. This summer, for a limited time, fans can get the flavor they love, now with the added benefits of energy to get after whatever their day throws at them. There is a BAJA BLAST for everyone, and I think fans should try them all—the only challenge will be choosing a favorite!"

It wouldn't be a Baja summer without some epic prizes, and MTN DEW is taking it up a notch this year. BAJA BLAST fans can unlock daily prizes of $1,000 when they enter the Lost Treasures of Baja Island Sweepstakes. But it's the truly legendary grand prize that will have DEW Nation talking: a case of an exclusive, never-before-released flavor, MTN DEW BAJA DEEP DIVE. Only 18,000 cases will be available before MTN DEW BAJA DEEP DIVE ventures back into the deep, so fans should enter to win while they can.

"DEW Nation loves BAJA BLAST, and we believe fans will be happy to have it back at retail. But we also wanted to surprise everyone, which sometimes can be hard to do," says Pat O'Toole, CMO, MTN DEW. "An unreleased Baja flavor to kick off the summer? I think that's a surprise DEW Nation will be ready for and will want to get their hands on. I hope they'll enjoy BAJA DEEP DIVE as much as we enjoyed creating it."

So what does the Summer of Baja look like? We've got all the deets:

Four MTN DEW BAJA Flavors: Not only are the original MTN DEW BAJA BLAST and MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Zero Sugar coming back to stores this year, but they will also be joined by two new flavors - MTN DEW BAJA MANGO GEM, a colorful orange tropical mango flavor, and MTN DEW BAJA GOLD, a bright island pineapple flavor. Enjoy a trip to the tropics with every sip!

New MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST: MTN DEW BAJA BLAST fans are also energy drink fans, and this summer, they're getting both. New MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST introduces energy to the BAJA BLAST franchise. It has all the flavor of the original BAJA BLAST and the added benefits of citicoline and caffeine, which provide a jolt of energy and help with mental clarity, with zero added sugar.

MTN DEW BAJA BLAST fans can enter the sweepstakes by entering under-cap codes at TreasuresOfBajaIsland.com on participating Baja flavors to be entered to win a daily prize of $1,000 . Fans who want to enter for a chance at the grand prize: MTN DEW BAJA DEEP DIVE, an exclusive, never-released Baja flavor, will need to enter one code from each flavor (three total): MTN DEW BAJA MANGO GEM, MTN DEW BAJA GOLD, and MTN DEW BAJA BLAST OR MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Zero Sugar. Fans are allowed to submit three entries per day. MTN DEW BAJA DEEP DIVE takes the classic Baja flavor to new depths, wrapped in a sleek purple can. Want a taste? You'll have to be one of 18,000 grand prize winners. fans can enter the sweepstakes by entering under-cap codes aton participating Baja flavors to be entered to win a daily prize of. Fans who want to enter for a chance at the grand prize: MTN DEW BAJA DEEP DIVE, an exclusive, never-released Baja flavor, will need to enter one code from each flavor (three total): MTN DEW BAJA MANGO GEM, MTN DEW BAJA GOLD, and MTN DEW BAJA BLASTMTN DEW BAJA BLAST Zero Sugar. Fans are allowed to submit three entries per day. MTN DEW BAJA DEEP DIVE takes the classic Baja flavor to new depths, wrapped in a sleek purple can. Want a taste? You'll have to be one of 18,000 grand prize winners.

MTN DEW ENERGY fans can enter their own MTN DEW ENERGY sweepstakes on TreasuresOfBajaIsland.com . By scanning their MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST cans, they will have another chance to win the daily $1,000 prize and other great prizes, including a free sampling of MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST and other flavors, plus some cool limited-edition swag. fans can enter their own MTN DEW ENERGY sweepstakes on. By scanning their MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST cans, they will have another chance to win the dailyprize and other great prizes, including a free sampling of MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST and other flavors, plus some cool limited-edition swag.

This summer's selection of MTN DEW Baja flavors and MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST are available at major retailers and convenience store locations nationwide for a limited time only. You can also enjoy MTN DEW BAJA BLAST from the fountain at your favorite Taco Bell all year round.

For additional information, please visit mountaindew.com and mountaindewenergy.com .

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW® CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON®, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Zero Sugar, MTN DEW SPARK™ and MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

About MTN DEW Energy

MTN DEW ENERGY® is an energy beverage loaded with benefits that give you the boost you need to conquer the morning and get after your day with antioxidants, vitamins A and C, and Zinc for immune support. MDE also contains Caffeine and Citicoline, which have been proven to help improve attention, with zero grams of added sugar, and real fruit juice with only 25 calories. Mountain Dew Energy is available in six delicious, refreshing flavors Pomegranate Blue Burst, Orange Breeze, Strawberry Melon Spark, Tropical Sunrise, Cherry Lime Lift, and Peach Mango Dawn. For more information, please visit @mtndewenergy or www.mountaindewenergy.com .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

MTN DEW Baja Blast Back in Stores (PRNewswire)

MTN DEW Baja Deep Dive (PRNewswire)

MTN DEW Energy Baja Blast (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo) (PRNewswire)

