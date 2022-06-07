GoGo squeeZ® Introduces Two New Products to Support Children's Brain and Immune Health: GoGo squeeZ® Happy BrainZ and Happy ImmuneZ

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGo squeeZ®, the pioneer of squeezable and portable snacks in a pouch, is expanding its portfolio with two new products that provide two of the most in-demand benefits for growing children: brain health and immune support. GoGo squeeZ® Happy BrainZ and GoGo squeeZ® Happy ImmuneZ are the latest innovations that deliver on the company's mission to make the world happier and healthier by giving kids some of the fuel they need to make the most of their adventures and "squeeze out the best."

GoGo squeeZ Happy BrainZ Pouch

GoGo squeeZ Happy BrainZ is a new certified USDA Organic fruit snack with no added sugar1 that mixes together the goodness of delicious fruits (apple, banana, pineapple and orange) with the benefits of iron and Omega-3 fatty acids to help support a child's brain health. Each serving provides plant-based prebiotic fiber to help nourish the growth of good bacteria in the gut, which is linked to the brain.

GoGo squeeZ Happy ImmuneZ is a certified USDA Organic fruit and vegetable snack (apple, strawberry, and rhubarb) with no added sugar2 or preservatives that contains immune-supporting nutrients like zinc and vitamin B-12, along with plant-based prebiotic fiber to help nourish the growth of good bacteria that exist naturally in the gut. Both of the shelf-stable, Non-GMO Project Verified, go-anywhere snacks are ideal options as kids head off to camp and participate in group activities this summer or for back to school in the fall.

"We were inspired to develop these new products after hearing from parents that brain health and immune health were the top areas of importance for their kids," said Mark Anthony Edmonson, Chief Marketing Officer at GoGo squeeZ. "GoGo squeeZ knows parents are juggling incredible loads and we're proud to be parents' ally in nourishing the whole child via smart snacking to build strong futures."

GoGo squeeZ Happy BrainZ contains a 10% daily value of iron, 100% daily value of vitamin C, and 800 mg ALA Omega 3s and 32 mg DHA Omega 3s, along with 4 grams of plant-based prebiotic fiber. The use of prebiotic fiber that helps fuel good bacteria or probiotics in the gut is combined with brain health-supporting nutrients like Omega-3s and iron, making this portable snack a differentiator in supporting a child's brain health and overall wellness as part of a balanced diet.

GoGo squeeZ Happy ImmuneZ contains 15% daily value of zinc, 100% daily value of vitamin B-12, 4 grams of plant-based prebiotic fiber, and Wellmune,® a bakers yeast beta glucan that has been clinically shown to strengthen the immune system. Knowing that 70% of our immune system is housed in the gut, GoGo squeeZ Happy ImmuneZ is made with prebiotic fiber, which nourishes the naturally occurring probiotics in the gut, to help support a child's gut health and overall wellness.

"As a pediatric dietitian and mom, I know snacks can be challenging for parents who are trying to find convenient yet nutritious snacks their kids will love and feel good about offering," said Marina Chapparo, founder of Nutrichicos, a bilingual children's and family practice in Miami. "These new GoGo squeeZ snacks will delight kids with their great taste, and parents will be happy they're providing important nutrients and benefits for their kids. I often tell parents to think of snacks as an opportunity to add nutrition that might be missed at mealtimes. Snacks can be a great way to complement meals and optimize kids' nutrition, and these new products absolutely deliver on that."

GoGo squeeZ Happy BrainZ and Happy ImmuneZ, like all GoGo squeeZ snacks are shelf-stable, BPA-free and are gluten-free - now available at Walmart. GoGo squeeZ Happy ImmuneZ and BrainZ are available in ten-count packs for a suggested retail price of $6.98. For more information visit GoGosqueeZ.com

1 Not a low calorie food. 80 calories and 10 grams of total sugars per serving

2 Not a low calorie food. 60 calories and 10 grams of total sugars per serving

About GoGo squeeZ®

GoGo squeeZ's® mission is to make it easier for kids and families to be healthier and happier. Since 2008, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made from 100% fruit and vegetables. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 flavors of squeezable applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, Pudding and SmoothieZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients from nature. For more information visit www.gogosqueez.com.

About MOM Group

MOM Group was founded in 2006 following the merger of Mont Blanc and Materne, two companies with the center of know-how in the French dairy and fruit dessert industries. Today, with its fruit and dairy pouches, Pom Potes® in France and GoGo squeeZ® in the United States, the group is dedicated to offering families healthy, convenient and fun snacking solutions made from the best of nature. It draws its success from its industrial know-how and its capacity to innovate and create healthy snacking solutions based on high-quality raw materials. MOM Group has experienced outstanding growth in the last 10 years, consolidating its position as a healthy snacking leader in several strategic geographies. It is comprised of 1,300 employees across five countries and four factories in France and the US. MOM Group's parent company is the Bel Group, a world leader in single-serving portion cheese. For more information visit www.momgroup.com.

GoGo squeeZ Happy ImmuneZ Pouch

GoGo squeeZ Happy BrainZ Pack

GoGo squeeZ Happy ImmuneZ Pack

GoGo squeeZ Logo

