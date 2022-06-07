ClimateTrade and TravelX Partner to Decarbonize Travel with NFTickets

Partnership will enable travelers to offset carbon emissions with one click

MIAMI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimateTrade, the world's first blockchain-based climate solutions provider, today announced a partnership agreement with TravelX , the company building the travel industry's blockchain-based distribution and retailing infrastructure. The partnership will help decarbonize the travel industry through the integration of ClimateTrade's API and TravelX's NFTickets, tokenized flight tickets traded and recorded securely on the blockchain.

"We are extremely excited to be a part of TravelX's mission to evolve the travel industry, making it more sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective. This partnership signifies a giant step in the right direction towards decarbonization in the travel industry," said Francisco Benedito, ClimateTrade CEO.

Through the integration of ClimateTrade's API, customers buying NFTickets via TravelX's platform can easily calculate and choose to offset the emissions of their corresponding flights. Those customers will contribute to mitigation projects, such as reforestation and renewable energy, as selected by TravelX from the more than 60 verified global projects currently available on ClimateTrade's marketplace. Upon concluding a transaction, customers will automatically receive a personalized certificate with information about the amount of CO2 they offset, as well as a blockchain key for traceability, guaranteeing a direct impact in different Sustainable Developments Goal determined by the UN.

"We really believe that a better, more sustainable travel industry is possible. We are creating the blockchain-based infrastructure and the right ecosystem to make that happen. We are happy to partner with ClimateTrade to help offset the carbon footprint of the travel industry together," said Facundo Diaz, Co-founder TravelX.

The companies will celebrate the alliance by hosting a networking event on Wednesday, June 8 at Mila in Miami after the closing of World Aviation Festival Americas.

About TravelX

Led by a team of tech and travel industry veterans with a track record of pioneering change, TravelX is building a blockchain-based distribution protocol developed to create a more secure, decentralized, frictionless, transparent, and efficient travel industry. Learn more at www.travelx.io .

About ClimateTrade

ClimateTrade is a blockchain-based climate pioneer, aiming to empower large-scale decarbonization through constant innovation. The ClimateTrade marketplace allows companies to offset their climate impact by purchasing carbon, plastic and biodiversity offsets, as well as renewable energy certificates directly from project developers. Learn more at www.climatetrade.com .

