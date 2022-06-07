AV-Comparatives Releases Factsheet for March-April Enterprise Malware and Real-World Protection Tests

INNSBRUCK, Austria, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, the independent ISO-certified security software evaluation lab, has released the latest results from the Business Main-Test Series, which evaluated a range of anti-virus products in business environments. This report is brought in the interim of the full Performance Test and product reviews, which will be released in July.

Link to test report: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-march-april-2022-factsheet/

In business environments, it is usual for products to be configured by the system administrator in accordance with vender's guidelines. With the Enterprise Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives invited all vendors to configure their respective products towards an enterprise-first environment. The applied settings are then used across all Enterprise Tests over the year. AV-Comparatives has listed all relevant deviations from default settings.

The following products (latest version available at time of testing) were tested under Windows 10 64-bit systems: Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, Microsoft, Sophos, Trellix, VIPRE, VMware and WatchGuard.

Ransomware and phishing are currently the biggest cyber security threats to enterprises. This makes choosing the right endpoint protection software even more important."

-- Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives

The Real-World Protection Test examines the performance of leading antivirus solutions to assess their capabilities in conditions experienced every day by users around the world. The interim results of this the Real-World Protection Test are based on a set of 373 live test cases (malicious URLs found in the field), tested from the beginning of March until the end of April. Of the 18 vendors tested, nine received a 99% and above protection rate, with Bitdefender and G Data earning the highest protection rate score of 99.7%.

The Malware Protection Test assesses a security program's ability to protect a system against infection by malicious files before, during or after execution. For this test, 1,007 recent malware samples were used. Of the 18 vendors tested, 14 received a 99% or above Malware Protection Rate, with VMware, Acronis, Bitdefender and Trellix scoring the highest.

To ensure that the tested programs do not protect the system at the expense of high false-alarm rates, a false-positives test is also run for the Malware Protection Test. False positives run on a scale of 'Remarkably High' to 'Very Low'. A Low to Very-Low rate of false positives is considered anything below 15, with the highest number of false positives being greater than 125. From this year onwards, products are required to have a false-positive rate on non-business files below the 'Remarkably High' threshold in order to be approved. As of the March-Aril Business Test, Acronis, ESET, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Avast, Bitdefender, Cybereason, Sophos, VIPRE, VMware and WatchGuard have scored either 'Low' or 'Very Low'.

The full report, including Performance Testing and product reviews, will be released in July. To be certified in July 2022 as an 'Approved Business Product' by AV-Comparatives, the tested products must score at least 90% in the Malware Protection Test, with zero false alarms on common business software, a rate below 'Remarkably High' for false positives on non-business files and must score at least 90% in the overall Real-World Protection Test over the course of four months, with less than one hundred false alarms on clean software/websites.

The full results of the March-April Business Test Factsheet are available here:

Peter, co-founder of AV-Comparatives, attends and speaks at #RSAC 2022, ping us a mail if you want to meet in person. He is right back from "The Sphere unconference", hosted by WithSecure.

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives are an independent organization offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognized official seal of approval for software performance.

Media contact: Peter Stelzhammer, +43 720115542, media@av-comparatives.org

