Hallmark Thanks Dads This Father's Day for Giving It Their All

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With significant cultural shifts underway, dads are shedding expectations of being tough and all-knowing and embracing emotions and flaws as part of a real, balanced life. Hallmark is helping consumers recognize the softer side of fatherhood celebrating the steadfast love and support offered by the father figures in our lives. This Father's Day is all about love and time together, as dads prioritize quality time and genuine appreciation for all that they give.

To help consumers recognize fathers for their leadership, selflessness and unconditional love and support, Hallmark has an extensive lineup of greeting cards and gifts makes it easy to show dads, grandfathers and father figures how much they're valued. From meaningful cards and gifts that express gratitude for the lessons taught, to witty cards that perfectly encapsulate his sense of humor, Hallmark provides many ways to celebrate the unique relationships we have with our father figures.

"Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate and recognize dad for giving it their all," said Nicole Reid, vice president of ornaments, gifts and specialty retail at Hallmark. "Dad helps frame our values, encourages us and helps us prioritize what really matters each day. Whether you're gifting a card or present to your dad, grandfather, husband or son, it's important to let the father figures in our lives know how much they mean to us."

Hallmark helps celebrate close relationships in a simple yet meaningful way, bringing the special moments to life, with unique Father's Day greeting cards, video greetings and gifts, including:

Greeting Cards

Digital Video Greeting Cards

A great alternative to sending dad a physical card this Father's Day is sending the surprise of a Digital Video Greeting. Digital Video Greetings make it easy for individuals and groups to add photos, videos, text and music to create a one-of-a-kind greeting and show dad just how much he is loved and appreciated for giving his all.

Father's Day Gifts

In addition to a wide collection of greeting cards, Hallmark also offers Father's Day gifts to show your love and appreciation for every dad in your life.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Father's Day, Hallmark is here to help with a wide variety of one-of-a-kind greeting cards and gifts for all the father figures in your life.

