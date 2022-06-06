Critical Start Announces Expansion and Enhancement of EDR Coverage with New MDR Service Offering for Trend Micro Vision One

The expansion demonstrates Critical Start's continued commitment to helping customers prevent breaches stemming from endpoint attacks

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the future availability of its newest offering, Critical Start MDR services for Trend Micro Vision One. The solution is the latest of many new additions to Critical Start's portfolio and is a testament to the company's ongoing mission of providing the most effective MDR service for leading cybersecurity products.

This enhancement is among one of Critical Start's first initiatives following the receipt of a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners earlier this year. Trend Micro, recognized as a leader in the endpoint security market by both Forrester and Gartner, has been making continued innovations in the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) and Extended Detection & Response (XDR) spaces. This partnership is a natural next step for Critical Start, as the organization continues building a comprehensive portfolio of threat detection and response services and solutions to prevent customer breaches with ease and simplicity.

"Critical Start shares Trend Micro's vision on the necessity of continuous innovation in security to best protect customers' organizations," said Chris Carlson, Vice President of Product Management at Critical Start. "Customers come to Critical Start because they are using multiple, best-of-breed security tools, but they need a single organization that can manage and monitor all of them. This made it an easy decision to include a leading tool like Trend Micro in our portfolio."

The collaboration will bring Trend Micro customers accelerated and simplified investigations and resolutions, with 99% of alerts being auto resolved without any customer interaction. Thanks to Critical Start's 24x7x365 monitoring and Zero Trust Analytics Platform (ZTAP), Trend Micro customers will have full visibility into what's important and the ability to address attacks from anywhere at any time via the MOBILESOC® app. With Critical Start's proprietary Trusted Behavior Registry (TBR), the solution auto-resolves false positives at scale while true positives are investigated by a member of Critical Start's world class Security Operations Center (SOC). Trend Micro security customers only receive alerts where action is necessary.

"Critical Start brings a very unique approach to their monitoring and as a result are very selective about the security tools they'll support," said Mike Gibson, Vice President of Customer Success and Research at Trend Micro. "We are thrilled with the deep collaboration between the two organizations at the product, engineering and support levels to ensure that a solution delivers fantastic value and security for our joint customers."

Critical Start and Trend Micro have already onboarded their initial customers onto the solution and is planning a general availability in the third quarter of 2022. Critical Start will be one of the first MDR providers to offer monitoring for Trend Micro Vision One.

More details on the collaboration can be found here.

About Critical Start

Today's enterprise faces radical, ever-growing, and ever-sophisticated multi-vector cyber-attacks. Facing this situation is hard, but it doesn't have to be. Critical Start simplifies breach prevention by delivering the most effective managed detection and incident response services powered by the Zero Trust Analytics Platform (ZTAP) with the industry's only Trusted Behavior Registry (TBR) and MOBILESOC. With 24x7x365 expert security analysts, and Cyber Research Unit (CRU), we monitor, investigate, and remediate alerts swiftly and effectively, via contractual Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for Time to Detection (TTD) and Median Time to Resolution (MTTR), and 100% transparency into our service. For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, @CRITICALSTART, or on Twitter, @CRITICALSTART.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, our cybersecurity platform protects 500,000+ organizations and 250+ million individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints.

As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, our platform delivers central visibility for better, faster detection and response and a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments, like AWS, Microsoft, and Google.

