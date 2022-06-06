Best-in-class brand continues to provide innovation, exceptional performance

and timeless design

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic American travelware brand Briggs & Riley is proud to announce a new era in its brand evolution: "Briggs & Riley Art of Travel." This new global campaign features fresh photography, branding, and dynamic video depicting the spirit of discovery and encouraging travelers to experience the joys of global travel once again with confidence and ease. The Art of Travel series kicks off in conversation with Marisa Tomei, on the heels of the highly anticipated launch of Briggs & Riley's new Baseline collection, a reimagined version of the brand's flagship line.

Briggs & Riley Art of Travel Series Debuts with Marisa Tomei (PRNewswire)

"At Briggs & Riley we are deeply committed to the art of travel in every piece we make and believe a life well-lived is a life well-traveled," said Briggs & Riley CEO Richard Krulik. "We are thrilled to share this dynamic campaign, showcasing authentic and inspiring conversations about travel and life with one of our favorite Academy Award winning actors, Marisa Tomei."

Briggs & Riley Art of Travel debuts with an exciting digital campaign featuring unscripted discussions with Marisa Tomei, inspired by the iconic travelware and the memories made along the journey. Travelers are invited to discover her most cherished destinations, travel inspiration, memorable keepsakes, and personal travel style. This is the first in a series of intimate, spirited conversations and insights from personalities who cherish travel.

Dedicated to extraordinary performance and enduring quality, Briggs & Riley has always led the way – from the first wheeled bag to the world's best lifetime guarantee, which repairs products free of charge with no proof of purchase needed and no questions asked. The Briggs & Riley Art of Travel encapsulates this standard of travelware, crafted with care and made to last for life, following the precedent set by generations of bar-raising innovations.

Briggs & Riley is available at more than 500 fine specialty retailers, select e-tailers, select high-end department stores, and online at www.briggs-riley.com.

About Briggs & Riley

Born of a legacy spanning a century, two continents and three generations, Briggs & Riley is the iconic American travelware brand that is dedicated to enabling a life well-lived enriched by travel, full of discovery and meaningful experiences. Owned by US Luggage, LLC, Briggs & Riley is committed to delivering extraordinary performance and enduring quality. Inspired to lead the way, from introducing the world's first wheeled travelcase to the best lifetime guarantee in the world, Briggs & Riley's travelware is thoughtfully designed with smart solutions and meaningful consistency, made to last for life. For more information, please visit www.briggs-riley.com

