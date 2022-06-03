Twitter Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Transaction with Elon Musk

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act"), with respect to the previously announced agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash.

The expiration of the HSR waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 2, 2022, which was a condition to the closing of the pending transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of remaining applicable regulatory approvals.

