WISDOM GAMING APPOINTS STEVE LACROIX AS PRESIDENT

Former Minnesota Vikings EVP & CMO to Drive Growth & Strategic Planning for Esports Entertainment & Gaming Industry Start-Up

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisdom Gaming, the emerging leader in esports entertainment, today announced that former Minnesota Vikings EVP & CMO Steve LaCroix joins the company's leadership team as President of Wisdom Gaming. LaCroix steps into this role as an expansion of Wisdom Gaming's partnership that started with LaCroix Sports & Entertainment ("LS&E") last year. LaCroix will be reporting to Wisdom Gaming Founder & CEO Mike Zweigbaum.

LaCroix will leverage his 30-plus years of leadership in the professional sports industry to drive the company's efforts around strategic planning, organizational growth and structure, revenue generation, corporate partnership integration, new business opportunities, brand expansions, and community engagement within his new role. Before founding LS&E in 2021, LaCroix served as the Minnesota Vikings' Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. He oversaw all aspects of Vikings-generated revenues, marketing, and strategy initiatives. LaCroix's last season with the Vikings was in 2020, his 20th with the organization after starting his career with a 10-year stint with the Indiana Pacers/Pacers Sports & Entertainment in Indianapolis, IN.

"Steve has a proven track record as a dynamic and strategic leader within the professional sports landscape," said Wisdom Gaming Founder & CEO Mike Zweigbaum. "In our time working together under a partnership with LS&E, the decision was clear that his experience working with some of the biggest names in sports and his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings will be invaluable during our next growth stage."

LaCroix joins the esports and gaming entertainment company on the heels of a significant moment of growth for the company as Wisdom launches its best-in-class esports/gaming broadcast studio and event venue at Mall of America. Last month, Wisdom Gaming hosted and produced its first of many in-person events with the Riot Games' Wild Rift North American Series (WNS) Season 1 Championship LAN, resulting in over 8,500 attendees.

"Wisdom Gaming has proven to be a driving force in the ever-changing nature of the esports and gaming landscape, and I am honored to be joining this exceptional company and leadership team," said LaCroix. "I'm excited to bring my background in working in traditional sports to further evolve our partnerships with brands, game publishers, and our local community to cement Wisdom Gaming as a leading esports entertainment powerhouse."

LaCroix is the Owner & CEO of LaCroix Sports & Entertainment (LS&E) which advises properties and brands in the sports & entertainment industry. He serves on the Allina Health Board of Directors. He is Chair of the Allina Health Foundation & Philanthropy Committee, with his additional community involvement including the boards of the University of Iowa Marketing Institute, Hunger Related Events, and Thielen Foundation.

Wisdom Gaming is an emerging leader in esports entertainment, building global communities across the gaming ecosystem. Wisdom Gaming offers turnkey creative and production services, tournament organization, and marketing strategy for brands and publishers passionate about establishing their legacy in esports and gaming.

The company boasts a growing portfolio of esports organizations, including Torrent and the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL), that span professional, amateur, and scholastic levels of competition. Founded in 2019, the company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN where it maintains an office and a gaming and esports venue, arena, and live broadcast studio.

