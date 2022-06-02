RÉMY MARTIN INTRODUCES "THE RÉMY SIDECAR MAGIC HOUR" CAMPAIGN

The New Creative Campaign Launches on National Cognac Day to Pay Tribute to the Famed Sidecar Cocktail

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Cognac Day (June 4th) and on the heels of the 100th anniversary of the quintessential Sidecar cocktail, Rémy Martin is unveiling its newest multi-faceted creative campaign, "The Rémy Sidecar Magic Hour," to bring out the best of summer. The campaign invites us all to own the best part of each day—that sweet spot just as the sun is setting, the energy elevates, and all the right elements are aligned to create that magical feeling you can't escape, all with the perfect summer cocktail in hand – The Rémy Sidecar.

Centered around the magic of summer, The Rémy Sidecar Magic Hour invites cocktail aficionados around the country to raise a glass and celebrate the power of the magic hour. To bring this campaign to life, Rémy Martin has appointed acclaimed director Ricky Saiz, whose vision of excellence in the arts aligns perfectly with Rémy Martin. The former Creative Director of Supreme, Saiz is an award-winning filmmaker, designer, art director and photographer who has been at the forefront of culture for over 15 years. Saiz harnesses his creative and cultural expertise to reimagine the Sidecar, giving the classic cocktail a whole new life. For this campaign, he exquisitely captures the special feeling when the perfect atmosphere, music, food, drinks, and people blend together effortlessly. Illustrating this mix of elements within this spectacular moment paves the way for the ultimate summer sipping occasion that's beyond your typical happy hour.

"As a brand that values excellence, tradition, and innovation, we're excited to honor the Sidecar, a timeless cognac cocktail, giving it a new life through our campaign and leading cognac culture this summer," says Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President, Rémy Martin Americas. "Evoking the adventurous and rich nature of the Sidecar, this campaign highlights Rémy Martin's vision of exception, and our ambition to bring this spirit of excellence to cocktail lovers across the nation this summer."

The Rémy Sidecar Magic Hour campaign will bring together a host of talented partners and creatives alike to toast to the magic hour with their individual passions and The Rémy Sidecar cocktail. Throughout the campaign, their passions will be highlighted with the inclusion of curated The Rémy Sidecar Magic Hour inspired menus as well as Magic Hour themed musical playlists. To perfectly mark the summer solstice and official start of summer, Rémy Martin will be hosting The Rémy Sidecar Magic Hour event in New York City, amplified with local events throughout the summer in Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Houston.

In addition to the creative spot, the campaign also includes a Sidecar Summer Soiree Sweepstakes supported by iHeartMedia, in which 25 lucky winners will have the opportunity to ride in style this summer with their very own electric Rémy Martin Sidecar. As a brand that is deeply committed to sustainable excellence, Rémy Martin is proud to offer a stylish electric Sidecar that not only enhances the summer experience but supports the brand's sustainability action plan to protect our environment.

For those who want to toast to the celebratory Magic Hour moment themselves this summer and enjoy this refreshing and balanced summer cocktail, see below for The Rémy Sidecar recipe, made with Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, a distinctive cognac made of a blend of uniquely oaky eaux-de-vie with subtle notes of toasted bread and vanilla brioche.

The Rémy Sidecar

2 oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal

¾ oz Cointreau

¾ oz lemon juice

Instructions:

Pour 2 oz of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, ¾ oz of Cointreau and ¾ oz of lemon juice into a shaker filled with ice.

Shake, strain and pour into a coupette glass.

Finish with lemon peel for freshness.

About Rémy Martin

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com

