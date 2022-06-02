Let The Greatest Tomatoes from Europe Help Make Father's Day and Graduation Celebrations an Occasion to Remember - Discover more about these Great Tomatoes at the NYC Summer Fancy Food Show!

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How do we celebrate our loved ones? With applause, hugs, gifts, and food! Make your celebrations special by ensuring the dishes are worthy of the occasion. Whether it's dad's special day (Father's Day is June 19th), wedding and baby showers, birthdays, or graduation parties, the best ingredients make for the best meals!

GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE will be at the Summer Fancy Food Show in NYC, Javits Center, Level 3 - Booth #2417

No matter if you are planning a light buffet, an outdoor barbecue, or a full sit-down meal, let the GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE help you improve the flavor of every tomato-based recipe, pasta dish, and sauce. It's easy because when you start with naturally sweet and flavorful canned tomatoes, everything tastes better!

Planning menus can be challenging, but who doesn't love an Italian-themed meal? So many Italian dishes fit many dietary needs from vegetarian, to dairy and nut-free, and even gluten-free and vegan recipes. Think pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes, cold soups and more! Get all the inspiration you'll need here: https://greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com/recipes

You'll breathe a sigh of relief when you realize that everyone will be delighted with the menu you've created, especially when they take that first bite of delicious Italian tomato flavor!

Discover the brands at www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com and look for them at your local grocery stores, online, and in specialty shops across the US.

GREATEST TOMATOES FROM EUROPE is not a specific brand, but rather, a campaign promoted by ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Tomato Producers, and co-funded by the European Commission, promoting European preserved (canned) tomatoes. www.greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

Enjoy. It's from Europe!

