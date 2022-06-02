Commercial Buildings to Remain Leading Behind-the-Wall Plumbing Market

CLEVELAND, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy gains in commercial building construction spending from the depressed levels of the COVID-19 pandemic will be a key driver of growth in behind-the-wall plumbing demand through 2025, a new Freedonia Group analysis finds:

Commercial buildings account for the majority of behind-the-wall plumbing demand, largely due to the extensive fire suppression systems that are typically mandated in the vast majority of nonresidential structures.

Demand in this segment fell between 2019 and 2020, as COVID-19 restrictions led to the closures of many restaurants and retail establishments, creating a large stock of empty commercial space and hindering new building construction.

While commercial building construction remained depressed in 2021, it is expected to rebound in 2022 and continue to grow through 2025, boosting demand in such plumbing-intensive structures like as offices, hospitals, hotels, and senior living facilities, and more.

Increased Construction of Assisted Living Facilities to Bolster Commercial Market Growth

An additional key driver of behind-the-wall plumbing spending in the commercial market will be the increasing construction of new assisted living facilities to support an aging US population, according to the analysis. These structures require large quantities of behind-the-wall plumbing products:

Many facilities have both large central kitchens (for community meals) as well as separate kitchens in independent living units – thus requiring the installation of several main distribution and DWV lines.

Bathrooms in these facilities have large numbers of specialty fixtures (such as adjustable showerheads or toilets with elevated seats), which often require additional pipe sections or fittings to connect to plumbing lines.

Many senior living complexes are located on only one floor; these widespread layouts equate to more (and longer) pipe runs being needed are needed to connect to water and sewer mains.

The products covered in this study are:

pipe (plastic and metal)

fittings (tees, elbows, couplings, pipe supports, other fittings)

valves

fire sprinklers

The applications for behind-the-wall plumbing products are:

fire suppression systems

distribution

drain, waste, and vent (DWV)

radiant flooring systems

