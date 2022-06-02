CHIPOTLE RETURNS TO THE BASKETBALL POSTSEASON, WILL HIDE UP TO 50,000 BOGOS IN ITS TV ADS

Chipotle Rewards members have a chance to score buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers while watching the 2022 Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is returning to the Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series to hide up to 50,000 buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deals in its TV ads.

In the first four games of the Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series, Chipotle will hide a unique keyword in its TV ads that will unlock 10,000 BOGOs offers. Chipotle Rewards members will have to act fast and text the keyword to 888222 before all the BOGOs are claimed for a chance to win. (PRNewswire)

How It Works

Chipotle will hide a unique keyword in its TV ads that will unlock 10,000 BOGOs offers in the first four games of the series. Chipotle Rewards members will have to act fast and text the keyword to 888222 before all the BOGOs are claimed for a chance to win. To join Chipotle Rewards and earn access to free Chipotle throughout the year, fans can visit: www.chipotle.com/order/create-account.

Tip-Off Schedule

Game 1 - Thursday, June 2

Game 2 - Sunday, June 5

Game 3 – Wednesday, June 8

Game 4 - Friday, June 10

Game 5 and beyond (if necessary)

"As a go-to restaurant for some of the top basketball players in the world, we pride ourselves on providing real food for real athletes," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Chipotle has a history of showing up during the professional basketball championship and this year is no different as the opportunity for free Chipotle is available for those with a sharp eye and quick texting reflexes."



Basketball's Biggest Stage

Chipotle has leveraged the Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series as a high-profile opportunity to spotlight brand fandom over the last few years. In 2021, the brand hid thousands of free entrée codes in ads that aired during the series. In 2019, Chipotle premiered "freeting," a first-of-its-kind activation where every time an on-air announcer said the word "free" during the official coverage of the series, @chipotletweets live tweeted a unique code good for a chance to get a free burrito. Chipotle received various awards for the campaign, including Digiday's 'Best Use of Mobile' award, Adweek's Constellation award, and was also a finalist for the 2020 North American SABRE awards, Shorty Awards, and Webby Awards.



Free Queso Mondays

To continue supercharging its superfans throughout June, Chipotle will offer a free side or topping of Queso Blanco with an entrée purchase for all digital orders every Monday this month. To redeem, fans can use the code "QUESO22" at checkout on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on June 6, June 13, June 20, and June 27. Chipotle will also unveil new menu hacks featuring Queso Blanco on TikTok throughout the month.



Offer valid for free small side or entrée topping of Queso Blanco with the purchase of a full-priced entrée item and use of code QUESO22 at time of order. Limit one free serving per order; redemption is subject to availability. Must be ordered with an entrée, via Chipotle websites or mobile apps only; not available on in-restaurant orders or orders via third-party delivery platforms. Valid only on each Monday in June 2022, at participating Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in the U.S. and Canada during regular business hours. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited; additional restrictions may apply.

Chipotle Rewards membership required to earn free Chipotle or redeem the promotional BOGO. For Chipotle Rewards terms, see chipotle.com/rewards-terms.

PROMOTIONAL BOGOS AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. First 10,000 mobile numbers to text the keyword that appears in each ad to 888222 receive a BOGO code redeemable only by Chipotle Rewards members. Open to residents of the 50 U.S. states & D.C., ages 13 and up only. Promotion begins at the time of airing of the applicable Chipotle ad during each 2022 Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series game telecast through Game 5 (unless extended by Chipotle in its sole discretion) and ends when each game is over or when all codes have been claimed, whichever occurs first. Limit 1 code per person. Chipotle will let winners know they've won by sending you a text. Standard text and data rates may apply. See Official Rules for complete details: chipotle.com/text.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,000 restaurants as of March 31, 2022, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.