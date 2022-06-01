"STAYCATION = PLAYCATION": CHUCK E. CHEESE INTRODUCES BEST VALUE WITH NEW SUMMER PASS AND 12-WEEK SUMMER OF FUN NATIONAL CELEBRATION

Say YES! to fun this summer with best value for play all summer long in-store starting June 6, 2022

DALLAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment center, is continuing its 4 Seasons of Fun with the annual Summer of Fun celebration - the biggest one yet, with 40% off savings all summer long. From June 6 through August 28, Chuck E. Cheese will transform its stores across the country into the ultimate summer playcation destination. From All-You-Can-Play games and fun summer-themed décor to limited-time summer menu items and exclusive deals and savings, Chuck E. Cheese is making it easy to say YES! to fun this summer.

CHUCK E. CHEESE INTRODUCES BEST VALUE WITH NEW SUMMER PASS AND 12-WEEK SUMMER OF FUN NATIONAL CELEBRATION (PRNewswire)

"These last couple of years have forced families to reconsider many of their plans and today, Chuck E. Cheese is making it easier for families to say YES! to games, pizza, and just being silly together," said Sherri Landry, Chief Marketing Officer of CEC Entertainment. "Our New Summer Fun Pass is the best value in entertainment this summer, making it easier for moms and dads to say YES! to family fun again and again, and every week, Summer Fun Pass members will receive special offers to add even more value to their summer playcation experience at Chuck E. Cheese."

Save on Fun with the New Summer Fun Pass

Every Summer Fun Pass includes a collectible Chuck E. Cheese tote bag and lanyard, mini beach ball, and souvenir drink cup. The New Summer Fun Pass offers families three options for having fun and saving big when they visit Chuck E. Cheese, including new and exclusive perks each week. The passes can save families up to 40% on every dollar spent this summer.

Fun Pass – Includes three (3) visits with 30 minutes of game play each visit, welcome gifts over a $20 value, 10% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, $25 off a birthday party, and more exclusive offers.

Funner Pass – Includes four (4) visits with 30 minutes of game play each visit, welcome gifts over $30 value, 20% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, $35 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, a one-time bring a friend for $1 experience, pass member-only play time on July 1 and August 5 , and more exclusive offers.

Funnest Pass – Includes five (5) visits with 30 minutes of game play each visit, welcome gifts over a $40 value, 40% off savings pass to apply on games, food, and beverages each visit, $50 off a birthday party, a one-time Ticket Blaster experience, a one-time bring a friend for $1 experience, pass member play time on July 1 and August 5 , and more exclusive offers.

A pre-sale for New Summer Fun Passes starts June 1 through June 5. Guests who purchase their pass during this time will receive an additional 10% off their pass price, only available online or on the Chuck E. Cheese Mobile App on iOS and Android . Passes can be purchased in-store beginning June 6.

All passes will be redeemable starting June 6 and must be activated through the Chuck E. Cheese Rewards account. Guests can present their Rewards account phone number or Mobile App to redeem their exclusive deals.

In addition to mega savings this summer, Chuck E. Cheese is rolling out the hottest menu items for guests to enjoy while in-store.

For a limited time, Chuck E. Cheese will be featuring new food options to spice up the summer, including a unique offer for delivery and carryout only. The menu items will also be available as add-on options for all birthday parties through August 28, while supplies last.

Sweet Chili Hawaiian Pizza – Add a little spice to your summer with the Sweet Chili Hawaiian Pizza. The combo of sweet chili sauce, ham, and pineapple brings all the flavors of summer.

Shark Cupcake – Sink your teeth into a sweet treat with a Shark Cupcake - a jumbo-sized vanilla cupcake that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Dippin' Dots® Summer Crunch – Beat the heat with our limited-time flavor of Dippin' Dots®, Summer Crunch. It's two of summer's most unforgettable flavors, Cookies 'n Cream & Cotton Candy, combined in one cup for a combination that is sure to keep you cool all summer long!

Summer Family Fun Pack - Delivery & Carryout Only – Two (2) large one-topping pizzas and one (1) Unicorn Churros, plus a goody bag, activity sheet and 250 E-tickets starting at $34.99 . This deal is only available for delivery or carry-out. Prices may vary. See location for details.

The Best Ways to Save on Family FUN

All Summer Fun Pass holders will receive weekly offers for play, food and more every week! For 12 weeks, there will be a new deal to indulge in, making it easy to say YES! to Chuck E. Cheese as the ultimate summer playcation.

Weekly deals include but are not limited to:

FREE Unicorn Churros with $10 or more purchase

FREE Small Dippin' Dots with any food purchase

Up to $50 off a Birthday party

Bring A Friend for $1 – available only with the Funner and Funnest pass

Ticket Blaster Experience – available only with the Funner and Funnest pass

Deals are dependent on the tiered Summer Fun Pass. To receive the weekly exclusive deals, guests must ensure their Summer Fun Pass is activated through Chuck E. Cheese Rewards and the Mobile App. Check in each week as deals appear on your wallet to claim!

Summer of Fun Concert Series

For additional family entertainment, check out the multi-city concert tour this summer here. All shows are free of charge and open to the public and will operate according to state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information about the Chuck E. Cheese Summer of Fun, please visit www.chuckecheese.com/summer-of-fun to find the nearest fun center near you.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

