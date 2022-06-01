Shoplazza to bring Payoneer Checkout to its 360,000+ merchants

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, the global leading Shopping Cart SaaS, and Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, today announced a partnership that will bring Payoneer's direct-to-consumer payments acceptance offering to Shoplazza's 360,000+ merchants. Shoplazza merchants will be able to integrate Payoneer Checkout into their webstores to start accepting payments directly from customers worldwide and unify earnings across their webstores and marketplaces.

Designed with online sellers in mind, Payoneer Checkout offers an integrated experience that consolidates receiving funds across marketplace and direct sales channels in Payoneer's multi-currency account, enabling merchants to manage accounts payable needs, gain access to working capital, and use funds to pay for business expenses such as digital advertising. Payoneer Checkout is currently available in Asia-Pacific to Hong Kong based merchants, and will gradually be extended globally.

Merchants who want to sell cross-border need to ensure they can offer buyers from around the world the opportunity to pay on their webstores as easily as they would do with their local retailers," said Nagesh Devata, Senior Vice President, APAC, Payoneer. "The partnership with Shoplazza is a great example of how Payoneer collaborates with leading eCommerce enablers to help them expand globally while also empowering SMBs to manage their businesses, succeed, and grow with better financial and payment services."

Payoneer powers growth for 5 million global customers, from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world's leading technology brands, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Airbnb, Google, and more.

As an award-winning Shopping Cart SaaS company, Shoplazza provides a shopping cart SaaS platform for brands of all shapes and sizes to start, market, and manage their online stores. The platform is powered by advanced technology and is reliable, scalable, and adaptable to ensure a headless commerce experience for our merchants.

For webstores businesses, daily operation, foreign exchange settlement and payment acceptance play a pivotal role in the transaction flow. To address this, the Shoplazza and Payoneer strategic partnership will provide a variety of settlement currencies for Shoplazza's merchants with preferential exchange rates and cost saving, and an easy and efficient onboarding process. It also supports unified account management. Payoneer Checkout consolidates the merchant's income from across multiple webstores and platforms into their Payoneer account, allowing Shoplazza merchants to manage multi-store revenue easily, while improving checkout conversions.

The partnership between Shoplazza and Payoneer simplifies payment acceptance for cross-border merchants, and helps them to manage their webstores more efficiently.

"Shoplazza is committed to empowering brands of all shapes and sizes from around the world to start, market, and manage their online stores with its advanced technology and Direct-to-Customer (DTC) brand management and consulting," notes Jeff Li, CEO of Shoplazza. "Providing seamless payment options such as through Payoneer makes sure that merchants can find the one that's right for them, no matter where they are."

Shoplazza's merchants in the Asia Pacific region can find Payoneer Checkout on the SaaS platform via "Settings"-> "Payments".

For more information about Payoneer Checkout, visit https://register.payoneer.com/en/solutions/payoneer-checkout/

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza, an award-winning Shopping Cart SaaS company, provides a Shopping Cart SaaS Platform for brands of all shapes and sizes to start, market, and manage their online stores. The platform is powered by advanced technology, and reliable, scalable, and adaptable to ensure a headless commerce experience for our merchants.

Shoplazza values developers and is committed to leveraging the value of the global developers ecosystem in helping merchants achieve global business success.

Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS company, and your lifetime partner.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world's leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork, and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

