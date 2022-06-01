Recognizing America's leading innovative scientists, the 2022 Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists names 31 finalists

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences announced 31 finalists today for the 2022 Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists, the world's largest unrestricted prize honoring early-career scientists and engineers.

From that exceptional group, three winners - in life sciences, chemistry, and physical sciences and engineering - will be named on June 29, each receiving $250,000 as a Blavatnik National Awards Laureate.

The honorees, whose research is described here, were chosen from a highly competitive pool of 309 nominees from 150 leading universities and scientific institutions from 38 states across the United States.

"Since the Blavatnik National Awards were established nine years ago, many of our finalists have made extraordinary discoveries that have led to groundbreaking innovations in their respective fields," said Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of Access Industries and head of the Blavatnik Family Foundation.

Previous honorees have gone on to help develop COVID-19 vaccines and diagnostics; identify sustainable energy and battery technologies; tackle climate change through novel technologies, such as next-generation photovoltaics and sustainable new materials; and find cures for treatment-resistant diseases. Many also have received other prestigious honors, including being elected as fellows to the National Academy of Sciences or selected as MacArthur Foundation fellows.

"We are proud to honor their commitment to scientific excellence and celebrate their achievements. We look forward to following their continued success," Blavatnik said.

President and CEO of the New York Academy of Sciences Nicholas B. Dirks said: "There are many prizes for lifetime achievement in science, but there are only a few prizes that honor scientists at this critical crossroads in their careers. Why does this matter? It's at this stage where support and recognition can make a tremendous difference, giving enormous visibility to their research."

"On behalf of the academy, I also would like to thank our judges and our scientific advisory council—all eminent scientists from across the U.S. We couldn't successfully administer these awards without their continued support and the engagement of the broader scientific community," he said.

Three highly respected independent juries—each representing one of the award categories—selected these finalists and will determine the winning laureates. Laureates must be faculty-level scientific researchers, 42 years of age or younger, and are nominated to the competition by their university or research institution.

About the Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists

The Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists, established by the Blavatnik Family Foundation in 2007 and independently administered by the New York Academy of Sciences, began by identifying outstanding regional scientific talent in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The Blavatnik National Awards were first awarded in 2014 and expanded in 2017 to honor faculty-rank scientists in the UK and Israel. By the end of 2022, the Blavatnik Awards will have awarded prizes totaling $13.6 million. Visit blavatnikawards.org.

About the Blavatnik Family Foundation

The Blavatnik Family Foundation is an active supporter of world-renowned educational, scientific, cultural and charitable institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel and other countries throughout the world. The foundation is headed by Len Blavatnik, a global industrialist, philanthropist and founder and chairman of Access Industries, a privately held industrial group based in the U.S. with global strategic interests. Visit www.accessindustries.com or www.blavatnikfoundation.org.

About the New York Academy of Sciences

The New York Academy of Sciences is an independent, not-for-profit organization that since 1817 has been committed to advancing science for the benefit of society. With more than 20,000 Members in 100 countries, the Academy advances scientific and technical knowledge, addresses global challenges with science-based solutions, and sponsors a wide variety of educational initiatives at all levels for STEM and STEM-related fields. The Academy hosts programs and publishes content in the life and physical sciences, the social sciences, nutrition, artificial intelligence, computer science, and sustainability. The Academy also provides professional and educational resources for researchers across all phases of their careers. Please visit us online at www.nyas.org.

