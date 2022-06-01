Peace Out Skincare is Now "Clean at Sephora"

The brand earned the designation with the creation of the first and only FDA approved over-the-counter, clean hydrocolloid acne patch

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace Out Skincare, a cult-favorite and leader in innovative skincare treatments, today announced the brand is now "Clean at Sephora" thanks to its creation of the first-ever clean, FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) hydrocolloid acne patch.

Peace Out realized its longtime mission to be a fully clean skincare brand by reformulating hydrocolloid and, by doing so, creating the first-ever clean patch on the market. Hydrocolloid polymer technology, found in Peace Out's award-winning and patented acne dots and pore strips, helps extract impurities and guards against skin irritation by creating a breathable barrier for optimal healing conditions. Founder and CEO Enrico Frezza worked for more than two years with his expert research and development team to reformulate hydrocolloid ensuring Peace Out's hero products of acne dots and pore strips are clean for consumers. This innovative technology has earned the brand Sephora's clean seal of approval, the retailer's designation that signals to consumers which products meet specific criteria around transparency, formulation and ingredients.

"I am excited to finally say that Peace Out is a 100% clean skincare brand," said Enrico Frezza, founder and CEO, Peace Out Skincare. "Creating clean skincare products has always been very important to me and our brand. At Peace Out, our mission is to create products that perform at the highest level without jeopardizing skin health. For this reason, we spent countless hours reformulating this product and are ecstatic to share the only clean and OTC hydrocolloid acne patch on the market with our customers."

Peace Out's products had always used clean formulations with the exception of hydrocolloid, which is, by industry standards, made with mineral oil, cosmetic grade versions of which are safe to use but derived from non-renewable resources. Frezza and team developed a version of hydrocolloid without the mineral oil but then had to ensure it was as effective as the original. Peace Out put the new hydrocolloid through the paces, including a blind comparative test. The results showed the new formulation could actually be more effective than the original.

This patent-pending, first-of-its-kind technology is the latest innovation from Peace Out, joining Dark Spots Serum, which launched last month. The brand continues its mission to help consumers bring peace to their skin through easy to use clean, effective, and fun skincare solutions. Peace Out's innovations have already been awarded patents for Wrinkles and for Pores while also receiving a patent for Acne Dots in Canada. The brand also has five other patents pending.

"I am very proud of our teams and Peace Out for pushing the boundaries of skincare to create the best products for our customers," continued Frezza. "We cannot wait to see the reaction to the new, clean formulations and are excited to continue innovating and growing as a brand while listening to what is important to our consumers."

Peace Out Skincare is sold in Sephora locations around the world as well as on PeaceOutSkincare.com and Sephora.com .

ABOUT PEACE OUT SKINCARE

Peace Out was made by real people who tried everything to get rid of their skin imperfections. Frustrated with breakouts and poor results, they set out to create something that really works. Peace Out easy one-step solutions combine active ingredients with innovative technology so you can stop thinking about your skin and start feeling great.

