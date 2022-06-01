Excelin Health, a portfolio company of Corinthian Equity Fund II, L.P., completes third acquisition in the last 7 months with the acquisition of Bay Area home healthcare provider On My Care

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelin Health ("Excelin"), a superregional home health and hospice platform, is pleased to announce the purchase of On My Care, a Fremont, CA-based agency providing skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as social worker and home aide services.

On My Care is licensed to practice in five counties around the San Francisco Bay area, further expanding Excelin's footprint in California. The acquisition marks the third transaction by Excelin in the past seven months, having also purchased Louisiana-based Grace Home Health and three Texas hospice licenses in October 2021. Under its current leadership, Excelin has also opened five de novo home health locations and four de novo hospices in California and Texas.

"With the acquisition of On My Care, we have gained a high-growth, well-managed agency, enhancing our services to the Bay Area community," said Alicia Marr, Chief Executive Officer of Excelin. "We're excited to integrate our OMC members into the Excelin team and to continue to provide the quality patient care we are valued for, together."

"When we set out to create this home healthcare and hospice platform, we sought to buy and build a professional organization capable of navigating the rules of Medicare and Medicaid while putting our patients' care and wellbeing first," said Peter Van Raalte, Founder & Partner of Corinthian Capital. "We believe On My Care was built on the same conviction and will be a strong contributor to the mission of Excelin."

In connection with the transaction, Butler Snow LLP, Spencer Fane LLP and McGuireWoods LLP provided legal counsel to Excelin, Clifford Chance US LP provided counsel to Corinthian Capital, and Bodman PLC provided counsel to On My Care. M&A Healthcare Advisors (MAHA) served as On My Care's exclusive sell-side advisor led by MAHA's co-founder, Andre Ulloa.

For inquiries regarding this investment, please contact Jason Ghoshhajra at jghoshhajra@corinthiancap.com.

About Corinthian Capital Group, LLC

Corinthian Capital makes control equity investments in lower middle market companies, targeting opportunities where we can be the first institutional investor in founder or family-owned or operated businesses. We focus on manufacturing, services and distribution verticals, where our valuable segment experience and longstanding relationships have driven the successful execution of our strategy. Corinthian Capital is based in New York, NY with a branch office in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.corinthiancap.com.

About Excelin Health, LLC

Excelin Home Health is a home health company offering the highest level of skilled medical and therapeutic care for patients and their families from the comfort of their own homes across California, Texas, and Louisiana. The company is focused on building an industry leading professionally-managed home healthcare platform. For more information, please visit www.excelin.com.

Except as otherwise specified herein, Corinthian is the source of all information contained in this document. Corinthian believes the information contained herein is believed to be accurate as of the date set forth above. No assurance is made as to its continued accuracy after such date and Corinthian has no obligation to any recipient of this document to update any of the information provided herein. Past performance is not indicative nor a guarantee of future results.

