Commerce12 Acquires Cipher Industries, DBA Tetra, Optimizing and Enhancing Email and SMS Capabilities for the Growing Operational Ecommerce Agency

New solutions will expand and optimize email and SMS division

ROCKVILLE, Md. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commerce12, a leading operationally-focused ecommerce agency working with fashion, beauty, lifestyle and consumer brands, has acquired Brooklyn, New York-based Cipher Industries, DBA Tetra, an independent email marketing agency specializing in performance-driven email and SMS solutions. The acquisition will expand Commerce12's capabilities and client base during a period of exponential growth and increase its talented team from 30 to 45 people.

A premier partner of Shopify and Klaviyo, Commerce12 has experienced a 350 percent increase in revenue within the last three years. Acquiring Tetra was a strategic decision for Commerce12 as it adds unique talents to the firm's suite of client solutions during a key growth period. Additionally, Commerce12 and Tetra share a common mission of helping grow ecommerce brands and scale their online businesses. Commerce12 works with a growing roster of popular brands including Lids, Pure Romance, and Vintage Havana, transforming conceptual ideas into high value ecommerce experiences for their customers.

"We were well positioned to take advantage of the significant increase of in-home shopping during the pandemic, and we are still in hyper-growth mode today," said Adam Hanin, founder and CEO of Commerce12. "We've always been a one-stop shop for brands to create a scalable and seamless direct to consumer experience as well as provide operational expertise. The acquisition of Tetra will enhance our client roster and provide focus and optimization in email and SMS efforts, two very important pillars of marketing in our service offering," Hanin concluded.

"Our best-in-class email and SMS solutions, as well as our aggressive demand generation capabilities, will instantly make Commerce12 a more comprehensive company," said Phillip Rivers, founder and CEO of Tetra, and a new partner at Commerce12. "Looking forward, we see a future where consumer expectations will be higher than ever. Joining forces, we can meet these demands faster and with greater innovation."

As Commerce12 continues to execute on its multi-year expansion plan, acquisitions will continue to play an important role in its growth. "Joining Commerce12 provides a unique and invaluable opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners to continue their evolution of providing exceptional services to ecommerce businesses looking to elevate their brands," said Jonathan Tipton, CFO at Commerce12 who also leads the firm's acquisition efforts. "Commerce12 will continue to look for opportunities to partner with talented founders like Phillip who have accelerated clients' ecommerce and digital initiatives and fundamentally transformed how clients and their customers operate and interact."

About Commerce12

Founded in 2016, Commerce12 is an end-to-end, operational ecommerce agency, providing retail and wholesale expertise and innovative ecommerce solutions that scale modern businesses. Commerce12's team of experts conceptualize websites, powerful direct response tactics and ingenious marketing methods, utilizing proven strategies to reach audiences, boost conversions and increase profitability.

