Kimberly-Clark Named One of 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens

DALLAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark today announced that 3BL Media has named the company to its 2022 ranking of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens , which recognizes outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. This marks the 13th year that Kimberly-Clark was included in the ranking.

"This year, Kimberly-Clark celebrates 150 years of category-defining innovation, a strong culture of care and growing our business the right way," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. "We're proud to be included in the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams around the globe who are fulfilling our purpose of Better Care for a Better World by positively impacting billions of lives through the products we make, the workplaces we create and the communities we serve."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 ESG factors in eight pillars, including climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

"Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions."

Kimberly-Clark's commitment to corporate citizenship, sustainability, and environmental and social responsibility was recognized by its inclusion on the Ethisphere Institute's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2022. In addition, the company received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). Kimberly-Clark was honored with the 2021 SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and it was also named one of America's 2022 Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital.

To view the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 ranking and full methodology, visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL Media has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 155 environmental, social, and governance factors.

About 3BL Media

3BL Media's unrivaled distribution platforms and TriplePundit Brand Studio promote the environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives of leading companies, private equity firms, nonprofits, and NGOs to a global audience. Learn more here .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation