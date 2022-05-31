FMC Corporation announces leadership change in Asia Pacific region

PHILADELPHIA, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) has announced that Bethwyn Todd, FMC vice president and president of FMC Asia Pacific, has decided to leave the company for health reasons. Pramod Thota, president of FMC U.S.A., will succeed Todd as president of FMC's Asia Pacific region. Consistent with his new responsibilities, Thota was elected an FMC vice president, effective July 1, by the company's Board of Directors.

"I know this was a very difficult decision for Bethwyn," said Mark Douglas, FMC president and CEO. "She has been an exceptional leader throughout her 12-year tenure at FMC. As president of one of FMC's largest and complex regions, Bethwyn tripled revenue and significantly increased market share and profitability in Asia Pacific. However, her success extends well beyond the P&L statement. She has been an inspiring role model for all employees at FMC, and especially for women, demonstrating that professional success and personal achievement come not from luck, but rather from hard work and a passion to reach one's full potential. Although we are disappointed, we respect Bethwyn's decision and wish her the best in her new endeavors."

In his new role, Thota will report to Douglas and will relocate to the company's Asia Pacific region headquarters in Singapore. He joined FMC in 2012 as director of Strategy and Development, and in 2014 was named business director of FMC's non-crop business, Global Specialty Solutions. Thota became president of FMC India in 2017, and early last year was named president of FMC U.S.A.

"Pramod is a strong leader with exceptional commercial insights," said Douglas. "Having led our India business for four years, as well as serving on our Asia Pacific Operating Committee, he brings experience and deep knowledge of our business in one of the fastest-growing regions of the world. I know he will build on the many advances that Bethwyn led over the last seven years."

