Five Americaneagle.com Clients Win 2022 Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards

DES PLAINES, Ill., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency and leading Progress Titanium Partner, is thrilled to announce that five of its customers have been named 2022 Progress Sitefinity Website of the Year Award winners. For more than a decade, the awards have recognized Sitefinity partners and customers for the exceptional digital experiences they deliver to customers and end users. The contest was open for all Sitefinity platform deployments that were launched or significantly upgraded in the past year.

The 2022 Website of the Year Awards winners were evaluated across six categories of criteria — visual design, content, layout and navigation, complexity, innovation, and significance — selected through public voting with thousands of votes cast.

As a Progress Titanium Partner, Americaneagle.com is a top Sitefinity implementer with hundreds of certifications. A total of 16 Americaneagle.com clients have been awarded this coveted distinction over the past 10 years.

"We are proud of the great work the Americaneagle.com team has done for our customers on the robust Sitefinity platform," Anthony Svanascini, Americaneagle.com CEO, said. "It is an honor to be awarded five times this year, and it is yet another example of Americaneagle.com and Sitefinity's shared commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences."

"The Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards celebrate some of the most innovative digital experience implementations that are pushing the boundaries of customer engagement," said John Ainsworth, EVP Enterprise Application Experience Products, Progress. "We're thrilled to recognize Amercianeagle.com, who as an industry leader, has successfully created exceptional experiences for their customers through the power of Sitefinity."

For more information and to explore all of the winning websites, visit the "Website of the Year Awards" page.

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for over 25 years. With a global team comprised of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding goals for all of our clients. Thanks to our flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to handle any business at any size, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, professional sports teams, government organizations, small online storefronts, large multi-channel retailers, and more.

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

