Enterprise Medical Recruiting is Acquired by ARR Healthcare, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Medical Recruiting, a leading national physician search and placement firm, announced today they have been acquired by ARR Healthcare (ARRH), Inc a Dallas based healthcare staffing corporation that operates a locum tenens company called Alliance Recruiting Resources, Inc. The addition of Enterprise Medical Recruiting will allow ARR Healthcare to offer both permanent and temporary physician staffing solutions.

Enterprise Medical Recruiting (www.enterprisemed.com) was founded in 1990 and has grown to service multiple physician specialties across the nation with placement services of both contingent and retained search. The company has remote employees in various states and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta, Columbia, and Boston. As part of this transition, Paul Smallwood, Executive Vice President, is being promoted to Chief Operating Officer and will run the day-to-day operations of the business, as Neal Fenster stays on as CEO.

"We are excited to be joining the ARRH team. I believe we have found the perfect partnership that aligns with our values and positions Enterprise for long term growth.," stated Neal Fenster, CEO & Founder of Enterprise Medical Recruiting. "Paul's promotion and expanded role in the business is a testament to his strong leadership. His leadership has been integral to our success, and I look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow."

ARR Healthcare, Inc. is the parent company of Alliance Recruiting Resources, Inc. which was established in 2001. Alliance Recruiting Resources offers locum tenens staffing across multiple physician, CRNA, and NP/PA specialties throughout the United States. Alliance Recruiting Resources has remote employees in various states and offices in both Dallas and Houston.

"This is a great moment for us. Our vision has always been to have multiple lines of healthcare staffing offerings. Today we have taken another step in that direction," said David Bruce, chairman of the board for ARR Healthcare, Inc. "We couldn't be prouder to add Enterprise Medical Recruiting to our portfolio."

"Enterprise aligns well with our strategic direction and their values mirror ours in many ways, added James Hamilton, CEO of ARR Healthcare, Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome Enterprise to the team and are excited for the new journey we are undertaking."

