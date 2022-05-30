Gate.io Marks 9th Birthday With New Brand Identity

The revamped brand identity begins a new phase of innovation and growth for the respected cryptocurrency exchange

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among digital asset platforms, is celebrating its 9th birthday starting today. The company has also announced a brand refresh to better reflect its values and commitments to its users. As part of the revamped brand identity, Gate.io is unveiling a new slogan, color scheme, and logo.

Dr. Lin Han, CEO and founder of Gate.io, said:

"Gate.io continuously seeks breakthroughs and advancements while remaining steadfast in its determination to help develop and drive progress in the crypto industry. We believe that the new logo and color scheme reflect the lessons we have learned in nearly a decade of service to our users, as we continue striving to create an innovative brand that is open and accessible to everyone around the world."

Gate.io's New Brand Identity

Gate.io's new slogan is "Gateway to Crypto." One of Gate.io's X-factors is its diverse range of altcoin options. This slogan, followed by the sentence "Trade over 1,400 cryptocurrencies safely, quickly, and easily", encapsulates Gate.io's key features – Gate.io is a global multi-currency platform that anyone in the world can easily access to invest in a myriad of cryptocurrencies. This messaging positions Gate.io as a formidable presence in key new and emerging markets.

Gate.io's new logo features a 3/4 circle to represent the company's inclusivity, security, and stability. The logo also has a "block" element, symbolizing blockchains. Together, the circle and block form the letter "G" for Gate.io, showcasing Gate.io's commitment to embrace the booming blockchain era to create a digital world that combines innovation, reliability, and security.

Moving forward, Gate.io is adopting a new color scheme of blue and green, which portray Gate.io as an inclusive and mature brand with a platform that is equally accessible to everyone.

Gate.io Lite App and Mini App launch

Gate.io is also launching a notable update to its mobile app that allows users to opt for a "Lite App" version within its flagship app, offering streamlined and simplified in-app transactions for crypto trading. Through the Lite App, users can access a suite of essential, basic functions for different crypto assets on the go, such as viewing the market sentiment through easily understandable trend lines, the fiat currency deposit, currency exchange and basic account settings, etc.

The exchange is also launching a Mini App to allow users to navigate third-party crypto applications. The mobile Mini App is now live, while the web version is being fine-tuned. As Gate.io's range of third-party crypto app partners expands, different categories like online shopping, travel, gift cards, and ticketing can be accessed through the Mini App. This allows users to access multiple services without having to sign up for a third-party merchant account. One of the channels that is already live in the Mini App is the GameFi Centre, where users can enjoy GameBox, a collection of independent games.

Contests with US$9 million in prizes

Along with 9th birthday festivities, Gate.io is launching a 9th Anniversary Series Campaign on May 27th, 2022, with a total of US$9,000,000 in prizes to be awarded.

For example, Gate.io will release 9,000 Space Travel NFTs Mystery Boxes containing Space Travel NFTs of five rarity tiers. Users collecting the Space Travel NFTs have a chance to win a seat deposit for space travel, – find out more by keeping an eye on Gate.io's Space Travel NFT Mystery Boxes campaign.

About Gate.io

Established in 2013, Gate.io is one of the world's earliest cryptocurrency exchanges and a leader among digital asset platforms. Gate.io offers services related to the trading of multiple leading digital assets, and it has grown to serve over 10 million users around the world. It has been consistently ranked as one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges based on liquidity and trading volume on CoinGecko, and has been verified by the Blockchain Transparency Institute (BTI). Gate.io has also received a rating of 4.5 by Forbes Advisor, making it one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. Besides the main exchange, Gate.io also offers other services such as decentralized finance, research and analytics, venture capital investing, wallet services, labs and more.

