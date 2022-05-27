Couchbase Establishes Annual National Cloud Database Day on June 1

Inaugural National Day Will Bring Attention to the Cloud Database Ecosystem and People Powering Digital Transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. , provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, has established National Cloud Database Day as a registered holiday to be celebrated annually on June 1.

National Cloud Database Day Brings Attention to the Cloud Database Ecosystem and People Powering Digital Transformation

What:

National Cloud Database Day celebrates engineers, software teams, administrators, developers and those involved in the delivery of software that have adopted and rely on cloud databases to solve problems for enterprises. It recognizes the value and agility cloud databases enable as the backbone of modern applications across all industries.

Why:

The growth of digital business, mobile devices, flexible agile development and microservices have made legacy databases obsolete. Today, companies rely on cloud databases to keep business-critical applications running across almost every sector, from transportation and package delivery, retail and banking, streaming and media, healthcare and entertainment, supply chain and back office, and so much more.

When:

Annually on June 1

Where:

Globally for any enterprise leveraging cloud databases to innovate

How to Celebrate:

official graphic Promote projects and innovations enabled by cloud databases on social media to bring awareness to National Cloud Database Day; use the hashtags #NationalCloudDatabaseDay and #CloudDBday and include the

Write a blog post or article about innovative applications that are powered by cloud databases

June 1 , Couchbase will be sharing Twitter polls for users to interact with and learn about cloud databases. Follow Couchbase on Twitter to get involved! Throughout the day on, Couchbase will be sharing Twitter polls for users to interact with and learn about cloud databases. Follow Couchbase onto get involved!

Additional Resources

here Register for Couchbase's Global Roadshow: Application Modernization Summit

here Read more about how customers are modernizing with Couchbase

here and see how easy it is to get up and running with Couchbase-as-a-service in just a few clicks Start a free trial of Capellaand see how easy it is to get up and running with Couchbase-as-a-service in just a few clicks

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

