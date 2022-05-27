Agilix Solutions Hires David Armstrong for VP of South Region Role

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilix Solutions, a leading distributor of automation, electrical, datacom, safety and industrial products and services, announced today the addition of David Armstrong to their team as Vice President of South Region. Armstrong will join the company in its Memphis location.

David Armstrong: Vice President of South Region, Agilix Solutions (PRNewswire)

As a regional VP, Armstrong will lead the company's efforts to grow the Agilix Solutions brand across the south region where the company has seven branches in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

He joins the organization with more than 25 years of experience in the electrical distribution industry, and a strong track record of relationship building with customers and manufacturers to capitalize on sales and market growth opportunities. Prior to joining the Agilix Solutions team, Armstrong served as Vice President of Sales for Atlas Lighting Products in Burlington, NC.

"We're excited about the addition of David as a sales leader to our team," said Agilix Solutions President Darrell Smith. "His experience aligns perfectly with our expectations for this position, and we look forward to the leadership and expertise he will bring to this new role."

Agilix Solutions was formed in 2021 by the merger of St. Louis-based French Gerleman and Memphis-based IAC Supply Solutions, two family-owned companies each with their own rich history as market leaders in wholesale distribution. The newly formed company now ranks among Electrical Wholesaling Magazine's 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the United States and is poised for even greater growth.

"Agilix Solutions is positioned well as an established company that puts exceptional service at the top of its priority list," Armstrong said. "I am looking forward to assuming this role and helping the organization capitalize on the opportunities in front of it in the years ahead."

For more information on Agilix Solutions visit www.goAgilix.com.

About Agilix Solutions:

Agilix is one of the 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the United States, and a leading distributor of products and services to the industrial, commercial and construction markets. Founded in 2021 through the merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions, the firm has longstanding partnerships with manufacturers such as Rockwell Automation, nVent Hoffman, Panduit, ABB, Southwire, Siemens, Hubbell, Acuity Brands, 3M, Mersen, and many other top manufacturers of automation, electrical, datacom, power transmission, safety, industrial supply, lighting and solar solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agilix Solutions