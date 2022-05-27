ADO ebike Laboratory has been certified as "QTL Laboratory" by SGS

HUIZHOU, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 27th, A DECE OASIS(ADO) ebike laboratory passed the internationally recognized organization SGS qualification as "QTL laboratory" certification! This is undoubtedly a breakthrough achievement and this is a new chapter for ADO right after the 1st anniversary ceremony.

The laboratory is about 3,300 square meters located in south of Huizhou, with a total investment of 15 million RMB .The ADO Laboratory is committed to research new technology for building a better electric bike, also incubating leading innovative products. However, SGS advanced testing technology would definitely benefit on upgrades the quality of products, enhance the product research ability, and technological innovation ability in the electric bike industry as well .

This certification is a recognized benchmark for quality and integrity. It provides comprehensive testing in accordance with EU, Canadian and other standards and issues widely recognized authoritative testing reports. It is the only leading brand designated by many notaries.

ADO's DECE series products have passed SGS CE certification. However, the ADO laboratory has already met the SGS facility requirements and has many advanced testing instruments that can handle testing items such as comprehensive support for new product testing, component testing, electrical system safety assessment, and mechanical fatigue testing. It will cover functional testing of product, mechanical, material, strength properties, etc.

As of today, ADO has more than 16 patents and 6 software copyrights, and developed the ADO G-Drive dual-mode control system, forming a differentiated competitive advantage in product performance. Now, with the support of SGS, CE certification and QTL laboratory certific ation, it means that ADO has an international leading edge in product quality and specifications.

"We hope that ADO will become the best choice of pedelec for daily short trips to everyone", to provide the best to their daily commute, to provide consumers with safe and reliable commuting experience; our users will get more happiness of life, to achieve more possibilities of life. This is the belief of ADO founder Mr. Sen.

ADO always puts users first, insists on product quality and service, and is committed to building an ebike community with full of love and growth. With the strategic goal of building a global brand of technological innovation in the pedelec vertical industry, the dream has come true and become a global trustworthy brand from China as "Crescent Moon Spring".

