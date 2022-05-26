Val Verde Regional Medical Center Provides Notification- Accessing of Data Security Incident

DEL RIO, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 10, 2022, Val Verde Regional Medical Center ("VVRMC") experienced a data security incident that disrupted its system. Upon discovering this incident, VVRMC immediately launched an investigation and engaged a digital forensics firm to help determine what happened and what information may have been accessed. On March 24, 2022, VVRMC determined that personal information and protected health information belonging to certain individuals was acquired without authorization as part of the incident. The types of information potentially accessed varied by individual, but may have included name, address, Social Security number, medical information, and health insurance information. The specific types of medical information and/or health insurance information that may have been accessed include, provider name(s), patient account number(s), and medical record number(s).

VVRMC reported this matter to the FBI and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold perpetrators accountable. Impacted individuals were notified beginning on May 24, 2022. The notification included information about this incident and measures that can be taken to protect personal information and protected health information, including free identity monitoring and recovery services. To enroll in these services, affected individuals must call the toll-free number: (855) 503-2916. Further information can be obtained at https://enroll.krollmonitoring.com.

