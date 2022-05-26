Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Collaborates with Joe Doucet and Sabine Marcelis on Bespoke Pieces for NYCxDesign

Joe Doucet's Tropos and Sabine Marcelis' SHIFT are the latest capsules in the Mortlach by Design collection

NEW YORK , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a nearly 200-year-old treasure of Scotland's iconic Speyside region, is partnering with the American industrial designer Joe Doucet and the Netherlands-based designer Sabine Marcelis to release two new bespoke products during NYCxDesign in May. Tropos, a bold and reflective chair, and SHIFT, a delicate yet structural glass bar cart, embody the complexity and individuality of the Single Malt Scotch that inspired them. The pieces will be unveiled during NYCxDesign in an exciting and immersive installation in collaboration with SIZED.

SEI Decanter (Luca Nichetto, Nichetto Studios), SHIFT Bar Cart (Sabine Marcelis), Tropos Chair (Joe Doucet) (PRNewswire)

Tropos, by Joe Doucet, was inspired by "The Way," the unique, top-secret distillation process exclusive to Mortlach that has been passed down by distillers for generations. The resulting liquid produced by distillation in six distinct stills - an essential element of "The Way" - was the driving force behind Doucet's creative process, from the design's conception to its name, Tropos, which translates to 'The Way' in Greek.

"My aim was to design an immersive space where one could fully engage in the complexity and depth of Mortlach Whisky as they sat," Doucet explained. To achieve this, he played with the archetype of a classic wingback chair which envelops the sitter and is meant to block out external sight and sounds. In that spirit, the reflective interior of the chair creates an infinite mirror, further engrossing the sitter in the mystery that defines Mortlach.

SHIFT, by renowned Dutch designer Sabine Marcelis, is simultaneously mysterious and accessible, inspired by the enigmatic nature of Mortlach. The bar cart is incredibly dynamic; the rich brown and honey hues of the glass are dually translucent and opaque, imitating the tint and transparency of Mortlach liquid. The object itself is both sculptural in its composition and functional in its use. The two intertwined volumes create an intricate and modern feel, allowing people to play with the positioning of their Mortlach bottles and barware. "Similar to how Mortlach reveals its layered flavors upon tasting, the bar cart reveals its dynamic layers when explored and used to serve," Marcelis revealed. The top piece of the bar cart is loose, so anyone can choose to use it as a tray, leave it on top to serve glassware, or remove it for external presentation. The bar cart is mobile, with wheels giving it the flexibility to move with the user. "The mobility and versatility of SHIFT is a reflection of the journey one takes while sipping Mortlach."

"Both Joe and Sabine's designs embody the boldness and intricacies that are central to Mortlach," said Sophie Kelly, Senior VP of Whiskies for North America at Diageo.

"Each piece is a perfect counterpart to the spirit, with deep complexities that engage people as they interact with both the products and Mortlach itself."

Founded by an engineer and a doctor, whose analytical minds and shared passion for precision in design informed a uniquely distinct approach to whisky-making, Mortlach is deeply rooted in thoughtful craftsmanship. Mortlach by Design celebrates this design-forward process by partnering with some of the world's best designers and rising creatives on one-of-a-kind products that will culminate in an extraordinary whisky experience. For NYCxDesign and Frieze NY, Mortlach by Design is partnering with SIZED on their first exhibition in New York, Industrialism, curated by Creative Director Alexander May.

Mortlach by Design Lounge at SIZED

May 19-28th | open daily 11AM - 6PM

711 Greenwich St.

NY, NY 10014

About Mortlach

The Mortlach distillery was founded in 1823 in Dufftown, Scotland by James Findlater and his two partners, Donald McIntosh and Alexander Gordon. In 1852, the distillery was reopened by John Gordon after a few silent years. In 1853, Gordon took on George Cowie as a partner, a former engineer who spent a career carving the great Scottish railways into the rugged landscape, creating John Gordon & Co. Cowie became the sole proprietor when Gordon died in 1867.

Dr. Alexander Cowie, George's son, oversaw the very first spirit distillation through a completely unique and fiendishly complex process, which he crafted using his scientific acumen. He was not a distiller by trade and had not long returned from a posting in Hong Kong, where he spent five years practicing medicine. After the untimely death of his older brother, he returned to run Dufftown's oldest distillery with his father. George bestowed it all to Alexander when he died, and Alexander doubled the stills his father left him. www.mortlach.com

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

