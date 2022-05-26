Dawn Dahlby, CFP, Announces Free LIVE WELLthy™ Virtual Summer Event Series

Teaching executives and entrepreneurs to align their wealth and worth, overcome their financial fears and experience a WELLthy™ life.

PHOENIX, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawn Dahlby, CFP®, the country's first Behavioral Financial Advisor, the Founder and President of Relevé Financial Group, and the creator of the LIVE WELLthy™ education and financial planning platform, announced the launch of her free LIVE WELLthy™ Summer Event Series. With more than 20 years of wealth management experience, Dahlby will share her expertise in a unique online setting to provide entrepreneurs and executives with the knowledge and advice they need to elevate their lives.

In a recent interview about how to reinvent your relationship with money, Dahlby shared, "After building my own wealth and helping my clients build their wealth – which is just the technical part of having your money work for you – I realized there was something missing in the financial industry and in the advice we were giving to clients, so I decided to take my experience and knowledge online to educate people how to LIVE WELLthy™, which is to create internal security in combination with that external financial security we need to survive."

Dahlby's proprietary process helps people identify what they want out of life, and she provides proven tools so people can get the money to make it happen. Her unique approach seamlessly merges the most effective teachings of self-help and finance, alleviating financial anxiety by ensuring people have spending freedom today and tomorrow.

Dahlby has designed this online event series to empower participants who:

Feel stuck in a loop of bad habits and reactive spending.

Find themselves putting their big-picture financial and life goals on the back-burner because everyday expenses keep getting in the way.

Know *all the things* they should be doing to optimize their finances but struggle to build habits and consistency to see real improvements.

LIVE WELLthy™ Virtual Summer Event Series Schedule:

June 8 th & June 22 nd : WELLthStyle™ Makeover Challenge

July 6 th & July 20 th : Break Free From Budgets

August 3 rd and August 17 th: 3 Ways To Control Your Finances By 2023

To register, please visit: https://dawndahlby.com/events/

