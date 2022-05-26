Britely Insurance adds industry thought leaders to Advisory Board.

SARASOTA, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britely Insurance has added industry veterans Tom Lynch and Jason Murgio to its Advisory Board. Founded in 2021, Britely Insurance is a transformative insurance 3.0 franchise model integrating target acquisitions and diversified distribution strategies to simplify the purchase of insurance.

Britely Puts You At The Center (PRNewswire)

"Leveraging a digital-first experience, data, and 360° products, Britely is evolving the insurance model to create a more effective and seamless, client-first solution. To usher in a new era of insurance, it has been important for us to bring on industry veterans to shape and drive our future. We wholeheartedly welcome Tom Lynch and Jason Murgio to our Advisory Board," says Greg Roper, CEO of Britely Insurance.

Tom Lynch is the founder of the workers' compensation consulting firm Lynch, Ryan & Associates, Inc. Lynch Ryan's system innovations led to massive reductions in employer costs nationally, and the firm was later acquired by Travelers Insurance Company as an independent subsidiary. Tom is also a founding Director of the $1.8 billion HMO Commonwealth Care Alliance and chaired its Board from 2017 to 2020. In 1979, he was recognized by President Carter in an Oval Office Ceremony for his co-chairing Task Force work in the passage of the nation's first Child Passenger Safety Seat Law. "Tom's deep expertise, network, exceptional creativity and market-leading voice will be invaluable to our efforts to drive adoption of our insurance 3.0 model," says Gregory Park, Board Member and Head of Advisory at Everest Financial.

Jason Murgio serves as the CEO and owner of Merger & Acquisition Services, Inc., an insurance-focused boutique investment banking firm which has been named, among other accolades, the Top Financial Advisor by Deal Volume in Insurance Underwriting 3 out of the last 5 years by S&P Global. "We also couldn't be happier to have Jason Murgio join our Advisory Board, bringing decades of strategy, business development and M&A advisory industry experience to the table. Jason has completed over 100 M&A transactions and generated nearly $4 billion in deal value, and as we continue to acquire and scale, he will be instrumental in our growth," says Greg Roper. "When we set out to build Britely from the ground up, we spent a good deal of time understanding the problems in the current delivery model and thinking about how to engineer a more efficient and profitable platform that benefits all stakeholders, with our clients at the center. Jason's sage advice will be invaluable as we move forward in that work."

Britely Insurance

Britely Insurance provides 360° personal, commercial and specialty insurance products, as well as small group and individual health insurance coverages, offering clients a one stop shop to meet all their needs. Through its subsidiary, Britely Medical Insurance Services, it also provides specialized products and services to the medical community.

For more information on Britely, please visit www.britelyinsure.com

FOR BRITELY INSURANCE MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Susan Kral

susan@britelyinsure.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Britely Insurance Inc.