ANDERSON, MCPHARLIN & CONNERS' VANESSA WIDENER NAMED AMONG TOP 100 LAWYERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based law firm Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP announced today that Managing Partner Vanessa H. Widener has been recognized as a "Top 100 Lawyer" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the journal's publisher Josh Schimmels, the 100 lawyers selected "have demonstrated exceptional legal skill and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

Widener, one of the firm's managing partners, is a civil litigator based out of the firm's Los Angeles Office. Her practice, "involves a range of complex commercial and real property matters, including prosecuting and defending actions on behalf of title insurers, escrows, real estate owners, and lienholders," says the publication. "Widener often handles disputes arising out of quiet title claims; neighbor disputes fueled by allegations trespass and nuisance; resolution of easements rights; challenges to real property ownership and validity of liens arising out of fraud and forgery claims; transactions involving liability of real estate brokers, escrows and title; probate and trust litigation matters including Probate Code 850 petitions; litigation against credit unions, financial institutions mortgage loan servicers and lenders arising out of a myriad of issues; and general business disputes."

Widener is an active member of the Real Estate, Trust and Condemnation Committee of the Litigation Section of the American Bar Association and currently is Co-Chair of the Title Insurance sub-section of the committee. Widener has held many leadership roles including co-author of the Recent Developments in Title Insurance chapter of the Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Law Journal for many years, and served in several Vice Chair positions of the Title Insurance Litigation committee including Vice Chair of Membership and Vice Chair of Finance/Treasurer. On a local level, Widener is also an active member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, Title Insurance Subsection of the Real Property Section. She is a past Chair of the Subsection and serves on the Subsection's steering committee which curates content for continuing legal education seminars.

Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP is a dynamic and well-established civil ligation defense firm that adheres to the highest ethical standards and serves its clients throughout California and Nevada. Simply put, they do what is right and believe their integrity is one of their most valued assets. To learn more, visit https://www.amclaw.com/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP