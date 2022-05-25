The Summer Club Rooftop Day Club Announces Grand Opening in Long Island City

Rooftop Day Club & Pool Experience Opens Just in Time for Summer

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Summer Club – an exclusive rooftop day club located above Ravel Hotel in Long Island City – hosted its grand opening on May 21, 2022, and is now open for the summer season. Featuring an elevated food and beverage menu, skyline views and live entertainment from acclaimed DJs and musicians, The Summer Club offers an unparalleled seasonal lounge experience for residents and visitors across New York.

A private retreat just outside Manhattan, The Summer Club's pool deck offers luxurious views of the city as well as ample space for guests to lounge across daybeds and cabanas while soaking up the sunshine. Live music and performances bring the heat by midday, and those looking to cool down can take a dip in the 50x20 foot pool located in the center of the party.

"At The Summer Club, we want our guests to feel as though they've found a hidden gem in the heart of NYC," says Owner, Seth Levine. "We've created a secluded summer oasis that offers both relaxation and celebration." With its grand opening occurring at the start of the summer, The Summer Club will provide an "outdoor concept for NYC, having the largest outdoor rooftop pool day club in the city." Levine and team are incredibly excited to share this essential summer in the city experience.

Inspired by the opulent day clubs found in Miami and Las Vegas, The Summer Club transports New Yorkers to a vacation destination without ever leaving NYC. Nods to palm trees and greenery can be found throughout the terrace, while a lush floral archway ushers guests into the pool area featuring a secluded bar and private cabanas along the perimeter.

Hotelier and partner of The Summer Club, Ravi Patel, raves about the special space coming to NYC. "Whether you're coming for a great outdoor lunch, listening to your favorite DJs, or taking a dip in the pool, the day club has something for everyone."

The expansive club bar will serve a variety of refreshing beverages including cocktails, wine, beer, and 8 specialty frozen drinks, while the dining menu will feature options such as tuna tartare tacos, grilled chicken skewers, lobster roll sliders, and Chef's omakase. Access to the club starts at $60.00 for a full day pass, and guests will also have the opportunity to reserve VIP poolside table service.

Steve Morales (formerly of Tao Group) has become a partner of the venture. Morales explains, "There is not another property like this in NYC. I'm excited to be a part of it and cannot wait to showcase the best day club in the city." Nightlife veteran Richie Romero (Nebula) joins the team bringing talent and power players to The Summer Club that will make the space a see-and-be-seen destination.

Rob Toma (TCE Presents) will be filling the day club's calendar with the largest names in the DJ world. Toma states, "NYC needs a day club like this; the design, décor and concept will be here to stay."

In celebration of its grand opening, The Summer Club hosted a kickoff party on Saturday, May 21, that featured DJ Laidback Luke and Vinny Vibe. Tickets for future events can be purchased at the link here.

The Summer Club is located on the third-floor terrace of the Ravel Hotel at 8-08 Queens Plaza South, Long Island City, NY 11101. The pool will be open 7 days a week from 12-7PM. Reservations, as well as further details on programming and amenities, can be found at www.thesummerclubnyc.com and @summerclubnyc on Instagram.

