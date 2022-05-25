Stena RoRo delivers extended E-Flexer RoPax to Stena Line

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, Stena RoRo delivered the first of two ordered extended E-Flexer ferries to Stena Line. She is the Stena Estelle and will operate on the Karlskrona - Gdynia line. Like all ships in the E-Flexer series, the new ferry is tailored to the customer's specific preferences and needs.

In total, Stena Line will be operating five E-Flexer vessels, with two of them being the extended version. The fourth in the order has now been delivered. Compared to the basic design, the ferry has been extended by 36 meters. With the extension, the ferry is 240 meters long and has an increased capacity of 50% more cabins, 30% more passengers and 15% more cargo. Loading and unloading are streamlined with a drive-through configuration for both car decks.



Stena RoRo currently has 12 confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels. All are being built at the CMI Jingling Shipyard in Weihai, China. The ferry now delivered to Stena Line constitutes the seventh E-Flexer delivery.



The E-Flexer series is based on a basic concept entailing a larger configuration than with today's standard RoPax-type ferries and it is highly flexible. Each ship is tailored to customers' needs, both commercially and technically. Optimized design of the hull, propellers and rudders help to ensure that E-Flexer vessels are at the forefront when it comes to durability, performance and cost as well as energy efficiency.



"The Stena Estelle is the largest E-Flexer vessel to date that we have designed and built in the 12-ship series and, with its large capacity, it reduces total CO2 emissions per unit transported," says Per Westling, managing director for Stena RoRo.



Facts Stena Lines extended E-Flexer

Length: 239.7 meters

Draught: 6.4 meters

Width: 27.8 meters

Capacity: 3,600 length meters, 1200 passengers (including crew), 263 cabins



Specification of Stena E-Flexer orders with CMI Jinling (Weihai), China:

1. Stena Line: Stena Line's network in the Irish Sea; delivery 2019

2. Stena Line: Stena Line's network in the Irish Sea; delivery 2020

3. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivery 2020

Long charter agreement

4. Stena Line: Stena Line's network in the Irish Sea; delivery 2021

5. DFDS; DFDS network; delivery 2021

Long charter agreement

6. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivery 2021

Long charter agreement; LNG operation

7. Stena Line: Stena Lines network, delivery May 2022 from the shipyard

Extended version

8. Stena Line: Stena Lines network, delivery September 2022 from the shipyard

Extended version

9. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network; delivery December 2022

Long charter agreement; LNG operation

10. Marine Atlantic: Marine Atlantic network, delivery 2024

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

11. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network, delivery 2024

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

12. Brittany Ferries: Brittany Ferries network, delivery 2025

Long charter agreement; LNG operation with battery-hybrid installation

For more information, please contact

Per Westling

Managing Director, Stena RoRo AB

Tel: +46 31 855154; +46 704 85 51 54

Email: per.westling@stena.com



Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new vessels and the conversion of existing vessels for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". In 2013, we were contracted to design and complete Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship which was delivered in 2021. www.stenaroro.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9515/3574225/1584544.pdf Stena RoRo delivers extended E-Flexer RoPax to Stena Line https://mb.cision.com/Public/9515/3574225/9e922561c2524c79_org.png Stena Estelle https://mb.cision.com/Public/9515/3574225/9870a461d3798d1f_org.png Stena Estelle

View original content:

SOURCE Stena RoRo