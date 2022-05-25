Segway Robotics Debut at the National Restaurant Association Show, Leading the trend of Simply Moving from Kitchen to Dining Table

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the National Restaurant Association (NRA) show opening on May 21st, 2022, Segway Robotics, an internationally renowned smart transportation design and production company released a new collection of service and delivery robotics focusing on kitchen-to-dining-table scenes.

Segway Robotics debut at the National Restaurant Association Show (PRNewswire)

Making its debut at one of world's largest food service and hospitality events in Chicago, Segway Robotics is signaling its desire to expand in the North American and global markets with its intelligent, high-tech robot services.

Segway's lineup of robots introduced in Chicago includes Segway ServeBot S1and Segway Robotic Mobility Platform (RMP) based outdoor delivery robot.

The former is a service robot designed for indoor meal delivery. Given the rising costs and labor shortage, people are seeing lots of interest among restaurants for indoor service robots - with features such as serving meals and drinks, meet and greet, collecting plates, cruising the whole store, all while navigating the restaurant environment autonomously.

As another trend, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand globally for touch-less food delivery services, and the ServeBot S1 is providing an innovative solution to ensure a safe and healthy dining experience. This special event speed up the market to adopt this new technology.

During the show, restaurant owners asked about the possibilities to let diners sit in their table and order food or pay the bill through the ServeBot S1, Segway will keep exploring with the service partners to enhance the integration feasibility.

Also unveiled at the Show was Segway RMP (Robotics Mobility Platform), an integrated robotics platform that could be customized by third-party developers. It can be reprogrammed or customized for specific purposes and help realize intelligent mobility.

Moreover, Segway Robotics sees a future for outdoor delivery. Last year, the company empowered a number of US delivery-bot entrepreneurs including Coco Delivery, enabling micro-mobility robots to accomplish sidewalk/doorstep delivery of food or groceries in urban communities.

Accelerated by the e-mobility movement and the COVID-19 pandemic, the delivery robot industry is witnessing unprecedented growth. Recently, a growing list of companies have become Segway's partners in the indoor and outdoor delivery space, including Intel and NVIDIA. Segway Robotics is now determined to become the thriving industry's go-to manufacturer.

Along with Segway-Ninebot's mission to simplify the movement of people and things and make life more convenient, Segway Robotics is dedicated to making indoor and outdoor delivery greener, safer, and smarter. With its internationally competitive e-scooters, self-balancing vehicles and e-mopeds, Segway is positioned to scale its growth in the robotics industry through its supply chain resources and years of learning.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway Robotics is a newly formed subsidiary of Segway-Ninebot Group. Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader of commercial-grade, electric and self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Amsterdam, Seoul, Paris, Barcelona, Munich, Shanghai, Changzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou. Its products are sold in more than 225 countries and regions. With its world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products, leading users and the entire industry into the future.





