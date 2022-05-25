ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava, a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, today announced the promotion of Austin Cook to Vice President of Finance and Controller. In this role, he directs the company's Finance, Accounting, Procurement, and Business Operations/Billing functions.

Otava’s Austin Cook Promoted to Vice President of Finance and Controller (PRNewswire)

"Austin has been an indispensable member of our team, consistently demonstrating his leadership and culture of service," said Tom Wilten, CFO, Otava. "His contributions to the business have been vital as we've continued on our growth trajectory. Austin's promotion will help further Otava's success and advance our position as a leading cloud solutions provider."

Cook was appointed to the newly created role for his expertise and proven success. Respect for his leadership is evident across the organization and extends to Otava's customers, vendors, and the Schurz Communications corporate team. Since joining Otava in 2019 as the company's Controller, Cook has been responsible for budget development, supported the strategic planning process, and implemented effective financial controls to help the company achieve its goals. He has also been instrumental in Otava's successful acquisition strategy.

"Otava is an inspiring organization that delivers significant growth opportunities through purpose-built cloud solutions," said Cook. "I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to this smart and service-oriented team. As an organization, we band together for the common goal of helping businesses advance toward the digital future. It's an exciting time for the company and a joy to work with this outstanding group."

Prior to joining Otava, Cook held finance and accounting roles in the cloud, technology, and professional services sectors. He served as Controller for the SaaS firm Foresee. Cook's background also includes Accademia where he shared his broad expertise with students as an adjunct professor at his alma mater Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Cook holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Concordia University and an MBA in Accounting from Liberty University. Cook is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

About Otava

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, public sector clients and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Otava