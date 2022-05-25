Clinical Studies Support Charlotte's Web CBD Clinic™ Topicals as Safe for Massage and Frequent Use

Studies indicate CBD Clinic™ hemp topicals for massage do not irritate, or penetrate into the bloodstream, after high-frequency, repeated use such as in massage therapy

DENVER, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web," "CW" or the "Company"), the market leader in full-spectrum hemp extract CBD products, today announced results from a series of clinical research studies on frequent use of Charlotte's Web CBD Clinic™ branded topicals in regular and hot stone massage.

The studies included:

Clinical Safety Testing (CBD Clinic™ Relax Massage Cream) – Repeated Insult Patch test Clinical Safety Testing (CBD Clinic™ Relax Massage Cream) – A five-week 60 subject clinical study

The research found that high-frequency repeated use, typical with massage therapists, of Charlotte's Web CBD Clinic™ massage products did not lead to systemic absorption of cannabinoid metabolites in the bloodstream, nor did the products cause skin irritation.

An expert opinion paper was prepared based on the studies' findings ["Expert Opinion on the Safety Profile of CW Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract in the Practice of Massage Therapy"]. The opinion paper was conducted by third-party clinical research organizations, Charlottes Web's CW Labs division, and a comprehensive literature review. The paper was prepared by Dr. Sherry Bradford, Ph.D. Biochemistry. Dr. Bradford is a former faculty member of University at Buffalo and an editorial board member of The Scientific Federation of Oncology and Cancer (Editor in Chief) and the Journal of Biomolecular Research and Therapy. In the opinion paper, Dr. Bradford found: "The scientific data and research performed on the safety and skin permeation of Charlotte's Web CBD Clinic™ hemp topical products support safe repeated use by MTs [massage therapists], for massage clients, and in normal (heat generated from friction only) and hot stone (additional heat applied) massages."

Charlotte's Web, a certified B Corporation, is committed to building a responsible, science-driven and transparent industry for those seeking access to safe, high-quality hemp wellness products. These clinical studies are among many formal scientific investigations supported by the Company's CW Labs division.

"These research findings and expert opinion add to the growing body of evidence-based research for Charlotte's Web CBD Clinic topical products," said Tim Orr, President of Charlotte's Web R&D division, CW Labs. "Massage therapists can be confident they're working with some of the safest, highest-quality hemp CBD products when they choose CBD Clinic by Charlotte's Web."

About CBD Clinic™ Topicals

CBD Clinic™ topicals help target varying levels of discomfort through high-quality, naturally derived active ingredients menthol and camphor. These cooling & heating counterirritants distract the brain's pain signals for the temporary relief of minor aches of muscles and joints. In addition, they are made with moisturizing and essential oils such as clove oil, eucalyptus oil, jojoba oil, and hemp extract (varies by product). Perfect for sore tendons and tissues that need a little extra care.

About CW Labs

Charlotte's Web Labs ("CW Labs") is the research and development division of Charlotte's Web, advancing science around hemp-derived phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoid compounds. CW Labs is comprised of two centers of excellence: The Company's R&D facility located in Louisville, Colorado with expertise in liquid and gas chromatography, mass spectroscopy and organic chemistry, and our formulation chemistry and clinical research R&D center located at the Hauptmann Woodward Research Institute on the campus of the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and The Center for Integrated Global Biomedical Sciences, and is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network. Research funding and product support are provided by the CW Labs division of Charlotte's Web Inc.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D division advances hemp science at two centers of excellence in Louisville, Colorado, and the Hauptmann Woodward Research Institute at the University at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network. Web product categories include full-spectrum hemp CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 15,000 retail, over 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com. Charlotte's Web's mission is "To unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it."

