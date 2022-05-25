Clearwater company celebrates 25 years in business with a $10,000 donation to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Medical Resources, LLC (also known as WestCMR), a secondary distributor of disposable surgical supplies, celebrated 25 years in business on Friday, May 20th 2022. In an emotional speech to elected officials, guests, and employees on Friday morning, founder and CEO Randy Ware discussed WestCMR's philanthropic accomplishments and announced a $10,000 donation to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Philanthropy is of the utmost importance to this team," shared Ware. "25 years ago, I only dreamed of being able to make the impact we make today. In the last 8 years, we have donated over $1.5M to charitable causes, including many that are local to this community we call home. Since the pandemic, we have been looking for ways to make an impact in the mental health and suicide prevention space. It is our honor to add the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to the long list of charities we support."

Ware founded WestCMR in his Largo home office on May 20th, 1997. He didn't start hiring employees until 2009, but the company grew substantially shortly after his first hire. From its first home in Seminole, FL, which the company outgrew quickly, WestCMR moved to its current Clearwater campus on Howard Court in 2012. In 2014, WestCMR broke ground on an 11,000 square foot expansion at their Howard Court location, and in 2020, Ware acquired an adjacent building to prepare for even more growth. Today, WestCMR counts over 60 employees, with plans to grow to a team of 80 by 2027.

"None of the accomplishments of the last 25 years would have been possible without the team we assembled," added Ware. With big plans of growth far into the future, WestCMR is hiring! To see open positions and to apply, visit www.westcmr.com/careers.

About West Coast Medical Resources

Since 1997, West Coast Medical Resources has helped hospitals and surgery centers with cost savings and recovery on their unused surgical supplies. Proudly employing 60 of healthcare's best, WestCMR boasts competitive wages and unparalleled benefits, as well as a strong emphasis on community and philanthropy. In 2021, WestCMR was recognized as the Business Excellence Award winner by AMPLIFY Clearwater.

For more information, contact Camille Hebting, Public Relations & Content Marketing Specialist, at CHebting@WestCMR.com.

